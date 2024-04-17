The lowest salary Americans will accept at a new job reached a record high

More people are looking for a new job, and they have high salary expectations.

The lowest average pay people would be willing to accept a new job reached $81,822 as of March, a new series high since 2014. And it's a big jump from November, when respondents said they'd need an offer of $73,391, on average, to take a new job.

That's according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest consumer expectations survey, which is fielded every four months.

For comparison, the typical full-time U.S. worker earns a median $60,000 per year, according to Labor Department data. But to live comfortably by traditional budgeting advice, the average person needs to earn upwards of $89,000 — closer to the latest data on salary expectations — according to a recent analysis from SmartAsset.

"New hires are negotiating their offers at very high rates and are behaving as though they have a lot of bargaining power and leverage," says ZipRecruiter chief economist Julia Pollak.

She says turnover is still high within in-person and on-site industries like manufacturing and education, which could give those workers more leverage to expect higher salaries.

And despite a hiring slowdown, ZipRecruiter data shows more companies are actively recruiting to hire for open roles, and they're also extending more counteroffers to keep employees from quitting.