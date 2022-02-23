66% of employers plan to address pay equity this year, survey finds

Companies are paying closer attention to what they pay their employees these days.

To that point, 66% of organizations recently surveyed by Payscale said a pay equity analysis is a planned initiative in 2022, a 20% increase over last year. Pay equity is essentially equal pay for work of equal or comparable value.

Just over half said they plan to conduct either a gender- or race-based pay equity analysis specifically — the first time this has been a majority in the 13-year history of Payscale's Compensation Best Practices Report. The pay data and software firm surveyed 5,578 organizations from November to January.

Only 36% of respondents knew their gender pay gap and only 29% knew their racial pay gap.

"Workplace equity has really become such an important topic," said Ruth Thomas, Paysale's pay equity strategist.

Overall, women earn 82 cents for every dollar earned by men. When men and women with the same employment characteristics do similar jobs, women still earn 2 cents less — 98 cents for every dollar earned by an equivalent man, a separate Payscale report found. Over a 40-year career, that disparity costs women $80,000, according to the firm.

Meanwhile, Black women earn 97 cents for every dollar earned by a white man when accounting for similar jobs and qualifications, while Black men have a controlled pay gap of 99 cents.

Most companies are at the early stages of addressing the issue.

"A lot of them are really at this stage focusing on either making the commitment to pay equity, getting internal alignment on how to address pay equity, and then actually getting on and doing that pay equity analysis," Thomas said.