This company found a cure for employee burnout: a 4-day workweek

Primary co-founders and co-CEOs Cristina Carbonell and Galyn Bernard shifted the online children's clothing retailer to a four-day workweek during the pandemic and have no plans to go back to the longer week.

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture that is taking place right now.

Online children's clothing retailer Primary's four-day workweek was born out of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its employees.

Long days of juggling work and home life were taking their toll.

"Everyone was just really burnt out by the end of the week," said Christina Carbonell, Primary's co-founder and co-CEO.

"When folks were coming back in on Monday, people were just not refreshed and it was affecting productivity."

In May 2020, the New York-based company shortened its workweek and there was an instant change, with people showing up to work rejuvenated. It's going so well that even after the crisis passes, the perk will still be a part of the company's culture — at least, as long as it still works the way it's intended. That means focused employees and no drop in productivity.

"It does feel life-changing, knowing that you have that day to catch up on everything, whether it's thinking about a hard work problem or grabbing a doctor's appointment that you haven't gotten around to," said Galyn Bernard, co-founder and co-CEO.

Since the retailer is solely online, it doesn't have to worry about staffing brick-and-mortar shops. It's 60 employees work Monday through Thursday, except for the support team, which develops a four-day schedule that covers Friday, as well.