Companies raise perks to repay employees’ student loans

Leahannah Taylor graduated from Rutgers University with a master's degree in biomedical sciences — and $59,000 in student debt — in 2019. She's now debt-free. It took her less than two years to wipe out her student loan balances, she said, thanks to an enticing incentive offered by her employer. "My strategy was to attack the debt," said Taylor, 27, a clinical specialist for the medical devices company Abbott. "I wanted to be in the black as soon as possible."

Using her employer benefit, Leahannah Taylor was able to pay off her student loan debt and save for retirement. Leahannah Taylor

This talent war has really brought on the need to think outside of the box. Jill Buban vice president of Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions

Nearly half of employers — 48 % — currently have or plan to offer student loan debt assistance as a benefit, according to an October survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute. That's up from 32% in 2018. "This talent war has really brought on the need to think outside of the box and what type of benefits could be offered that would benefit them financially," said Jill Buban, vice president of Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions. Abbott's program "certainly tipped the scales for me toward accepting a position," Taylor said.

While programs like Abbott's, where 401(k) plan contributions are tied to employees' student loan debt payments, are the most widely offered employer benefit for student debt assistance, according to the EBRI survey, it's not the only option available. In the next year or two, a greater share of employers plan to offer student loan debt payment counseling or pay loan repayment subsidies, similar to tuition reimbursement.

Direct payment programs

Fidelity, Google and New York Life are some of the companies that will make direct payments toward an employee's student debt. Aliah Gibson, 32, is a human resources specialist at New York Life. She is taking advantage of the company's benefit contributing $170 a month toward her student loans.

The Gibson family has already started saving for their son Quinn's college Tone Woolfe