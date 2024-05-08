Here are the best corporate credit cards of 2024

Best for travel spending

Brex Card Rewards Earn rewards and cash back on everything you spend, like 7x on rideshare, 2x on recurring software, and access exclusive events and over $400K in software discounts.

Welcome bonus 10,000 points when you spend $3,000 on your Brex card within three months of your Brex business account being opened.

Annual fee No annual fee

Intro APR Brex does not charge interest

Regular APR Brex does not charge interest

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee No foreign transaction fees, free ACH and wires worldwide, global acceptance on the Mastercard network

Credit needed No personal guarantee or credit check. Only companies organized and registered in the United States may apply for a Brex account. See Platform Agreement for business criteria. Pros No annual fee

No foreign transaction fee Cons You'll have to pay off the balance daily or monthly *Offer available to new Brex Card customers only. Brex Mastercard® issued by Emigrant Bank, Member FDIC. Brex Cash provided by Brex Treasury LLC, member FINRA and SIPC. Brex Treasury is not a bank; Brex Cash is not a bank account. Testimonials may not represent experiences of all clients. Terms apply, visit brex.com. Information about the Brex Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. View More

Who's this for? Brex is a fintech company that offers financial services to corporations, including the Brex Card, which offers an exceptional return for many different bonus spending categories. Standout benefits: The Brex Card is available to Brex business account members (a cash management account). Eligible businesses can earn generous rewards in useful bonus categories like rideshare, Brex travel, restaurants, eligible Apple purchases through the Brex rewards portal, recurring software and additional categories depending on your primary industry. The Brex Card is a charge card that must be paid off monthly or daily. If you opt for daily payments, your company may earn additional rewards in certain categories. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for cash back

Ramp Visa Corporate Card Learn More Information about the Ramp Visa Corporate Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn an unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Welcome bonus Receive $250 after you apply and are approved with no minimum spending requirement.

Annual fee No annual fee

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR N/A

Balance transfer fee N/A

Credit needed No personal guarantee or credit check. Pros Strong cash-back rate

No annual fee Cons Need at least $75,000 in a U.S. business bank account to qualify Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Ramp Visa® Corporate Card is worth considering if your company wants to earn straightforward, yet valuable cash-back rewards. Standout benefits: The Ramp Visa Corporate Card can boost your company's bottom line with an uncapped 1.5% cash back on all purchases. This card has no annual fee and a long list of partner deals which can save you even more money. Ramp members enjoy discounts with UPS, OpenAI, Stripe, Amazon Web Services, QuickBooks, Indeed and more. You can even transfer Ramp rewards to various airline and hotel loyalty programs. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for travel perks

The American Express Corporate Platinum Card® Rewards Earn 1X Membership Rewards® points on all purchases; 5% Uber Cash on Uber rides and U.S. Uber Eats orders

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $550

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR N/A

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.5%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply. Pros Amazing airport lounge access benefits

Annual statement credit when you have a personal Amex Platinum Card

Hotel and rental car perks Cons Low reward earning rate

Corporate Membership Rewards program doesn't allow point transfers Information about the The American Express Corporate Platinum Card® has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. View More

Best for mid-sized corporations

U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card Learn More Information about the U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Companies can choose rebates or rewards as follows: Qualify for 1% cash back after spending $150,000 per quarter or earn 5X points on car rentals, 4X points on lodging, 3X points on airlines and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR N/A

Balance transfer fee N/A

Revenue requirements $10 to $150 million annually Terms apply. Pros Flexibility in what type of rewards you earn

No annual fees or interest Cons Quarterly spending requirement to qualify for rebates Learn More View More

Who's this for? The U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card provides mid-sized corporations flexibility in how they earn rewards. Standout benefits: With a U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card account, companies can choose what type of rewards they earn. If your company opts for earning a rebate, it will earn a 1% cash rebate after hitting $150,000 in quarterly spending. With the rewards option, the company earns 5X points on car rentals, 4X points on lodging, 3X points on airlines and 1X points on all other purchases. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our best corporate credit cards

Brex Card

The Brex Card has extremely generous spending categories, which are even more valuable than they appear because you can transfer Brex points to partner travel programs. Rewards Brex Exclusive rewards (monthly payments): 7X points on rideshare

4X points on Brex travel rewards

3X points at restaurants

3X points on eligible Apple purchases through the Brex rewards portal

2X points on recurring software

1X points on all other purchases By opting for daily payments (instead of monthly) you can earn an additional 1X points in select categories. Life sciences companies don't earn bonus rewards on software, rideshare or restaurant purchases. Instead, they earn additional points on lab supplies and life sciences conference tickets. Brex also has a custom rewards program that's available to companies with 50 or more Brex users who also will meet minimum spending requirements. You'll have to speak with Brex to see if your company qualifies. Learn more about all reward multipliers and options here. Welcome bonus Earn 30,000 points after spending $3,500, or 50,000 points after spending $9,000 in the first 30 days. Annual fee $0 (paid plans available) Notable perks The Brex Card is a World Elite Mastercard® and includes Mastercard ID Theft Protection (activation required), MasterRental Insurance (rental car damage and theft coverage) and Mastercard Luxury Hotel Program (free daily breakfast for two guests, room upgrades when available, etc.). The card also unlocks discounts for a long list of software services and business products such as TurboTax, Microsoft 365, QuickBooks® and Salesforce Essentials. Brex account holders also receive 5% back on Microsoft advertising purchases on up to $10,000 in annual spending per card. You can use Brex rewards for a long list of redemptions including, gift cards, travel, cryptocurrency, cash back and more. One of the best ways to use Brex points is to transfer points to one of its partner airline loyalty programs, including: Air France/KLM (Flying Blue)

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Emirates Skywards

Avianca LifeMiles

Aeromexico Club Premier

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles You are allowed to transfer points to any cardholder associated with the Brex account. [ Return to card summary ]

Ramp Visa® Corporate Card

Ramp is a financial technology company that issues the Ramp Visa® Corporate Card and provides expense management and other services to U.S.-based corporations. Rewards 1.5% cash back on all purchases Welcome bonus Earn a $250 bonus after account approval. Annual fee $0 (paid subscriptions available) Notable perks Ramp is a fintech company that offers businesses a variety of tools to manage and automate their finances, including bill payments, expense reimbursement and corporate cards. To qualify for Ramp your company will need at least $75,000 in a U.S. business bank account, be a business registered in the U.S. and the majority of your operations and spending should be in the U.S. The Ramp card's Visa Signature Business benefits include: Rental car collision insurance (primary coverage)

Purchase security

Extended warranty protection

Travel and emergency assistance services Ramp users have access to a massive amount of deals and discounts on business-related products, services and software. Some of these deals include (at the time of writing): QuickBooks discounts

Up to $5,000 in Amazon Web Services credits

Up to $2,500 in OpenAI credits

UPS discounts

50% off Amazon Business Prime

And many more In addition to straight cash back or gift cards, you can transfer Ramp rewards to airline and hotel partners at a 1.5:1 ratio, including: AeroMexico Rewards

Air France/KLM Flying Blue

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Etihad Guest

Marriott Bonvoy

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Airways Privilege Club

TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go

Wyndham Rewards While Ramp's transfer ratio isn't great, having the option to convert your cash back to hotel and airline points can help you increase the value of your rewards. For example, you can often book one-way Star Alliance business-class awards from the U.S. to Europe through Avianca for 63,000 miles (94,500 Ramp points). [ Return to card summary ]

The American Express Corporate Platinum Card®

The American Express Corporate Platinum Card® provides cardholders with a robust list of travel perks such as lounge access and elite-status benefits. Rewards 1X points on all purchases

5% Uber Cash on Uber rides and Uber Eats orders (enrollment required) Welcome bonus None Annual fee $550 (see rates and fees) Notable perks Employees with a personal Amex card, in addition to an Amex corporate card, can qualify for a Personal Card Annual Credit. To be eligible for the credit you must have the same type of personal and corporate card (i.e. Gold, Platinum, etc.). Cardholders with both a personal and corporate Platinum card receive an annual statement credit of $150. Other perks include: Up to $189 in CLEAR Plus credit

Up to $200 in airline fee credit per calendar year (airline selection required)

Cell phone protection

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit

Hilton Honors Gold status (enrollment required)

Marriott Bonvoy Gold status (enrollment required)

Roadside assistance

Trip delay insurance

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

Baggage insurance

Global Assist Hotline

The American Express Global Lounge Collection (enrollment required)

Fine Hotels and Resorts program

Rental car status perks Corporate Amex Platinum cards can be linked to either an individual or a corporate rewards program, each card can be enrolled in one program at a time. With the corporate rewards program, designated account administrators can manage and redeem rewards. American Express' corporate rewards program allows redemptions for gift cards, statement credits, travel and merchandise. As an employee, you may be able to link your corporate card to an existing individual Membership Rewards account and redeem the rewards as you like. However, not all Amex corporate cards are eligible for enrollment in an individual rewards account, so you'll need to contact your program administrator to find out your options. [ Return to card summary ]

U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card

The U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card is available to corporations with an annual revenue between $10 million and $150 million. Rewards A company can choose how it earns rewards: 1% rebate after spending at least $150,000 in quarterly spending Or earn: 5X points on car rentals

4X points on lodging

3X points on airlines

1X points on all other purchases Welcome bonus None Annual fee $0 Notable perks With a U.S. Bank Commercial Card account, your company will have access to more than just the ability to earn rewards. This card also has several tools and features designed to simplify expense management and corporate travel. It offers integration with popular accounting software, including QuickBooks online, NetSuite, Xero and more. When employees book through the travel platform it automatically tracks the receipts. You can also set card limits or merchant category restrictions to align with company policies. [ Return to card summary ]

FAQs How do corporate cards differ from small business cards? The key differences between corporate and small business cards are how you qualify and what type of business the card is designed for. Small business cards usually require a personal guarantee and personal credit check, whereas corporate cards do not. Corporate cards typically require the business to have a specific legal structure, minimum revenue or cash holdings or a certain minimum number of employees. Is it hard to get a corporate credit card? Corporate credit cards aren't necessarily hard to get, but your business typically needs to be larger than a small business with just a couple of employees. To qualify for a corporate card, you could need 15+ employees, a minimum of six figures in annual expenses or a large sum of money in the bank. Does a corporate credit card hurt your credit score? If your employer issues you a corporate credit card it won't have an impact on your personal credit score. Corporate card activity isn't tied to your personal credit report.

Bottom line

Corporate credit cards are designed for larger businesses and often offer additional services beyond just credit card rewards. If your company is at the point where managing small business credit cards is becoming tedious, the features offered by the best corporate credit cards may be able to save you time and money.

