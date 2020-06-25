Here's the difference between Standard, World and World Elite Mastercards

When you're searching for a credit card, you'll often compare rewards, interest rates and annual fees. Another factor to consider is the additional cardholder benefits that are provided by the card network, such as Mastercard.
All Mastercard branded credit cards are assigned a certain tier — Standard, World and World Elite — that provide different levels of added benefits. For example, the Citi Prestige® Card is a World Elite Mastercard. The tier you receive varies by card as well as other factors, such as your credit history and the relationship you have with your card issuer. Typically, higher tiers require higher fees, but you may be upgraded to a more elite tier if you have a good history with your card issuer.
Keep in mind that the benefits listed below may vary by card issuer and may not come with all Mastercard cards. Check with your issuer for complete benefit coverage and the exact terms and conditions. In order to take advantage of the benefits listed below, you'll need to pay with your eligible Mastercard and activation may be required.
Below, CNBC Select breaks down the benefits that may come with Standard, World and World Elite Mastercards.
Standard Mastercards are the entry-level tier, providing basic purchase protections and access to various experiences. Here are the benefits you may get:
Mastercard's mid-tier level of benefits, World, includes everything you get with a Standard card, plus additional money-saving perks. Here are the features you may receive:
World Elite is the highest-tier you can receive and comes with all the benefits from Standard and World, plus more. Here are the perks you may receive:
Once you're familiar with the added perks that come with different types of Mastercards, you can narrow down your credit card search based on the benefits you want. While the exact benefits you receive vary by card, you can confirm the perks with card issuers prior to submitting an application. And regardless of the tier, you'll still be able to take advantage of Priceless Mastercard experiences and other security features, such as $0 liability protection.
Take note: Due to the coronavirus, many in-person events have been paused. However, certain states may have access to bookings.
Information about the Citi Prestige® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.