Here's the difference between Standard, World and World Elite Mastercards

When you're searching for a credit card, you'll often compare rewards, interest rates and annual fees. Another factor to consider is the additional cardholder benefits that are provided by the card network, such as Mastercard.

All Mastercard branded credit cards are assigned a certain tier — Standard, World and World Elite — that provide different levels of added benefits. For example, the Citi Prestige® Card is a World Elite Mastercard. The tier you receive varies by card as well as other factors, such as your credit history and the relationship you have with your card issuer. Typically, higher tiers require higher fees, but you may be upgraded to a more elite tier if you have a good history with your card issuer.

Keep in mind that the benefits listed below may vary by card issuer and may not come with all Mastercard cards. Check with your issuer for complete benefit coverage and the exact terms and conditions. In order to take advantage of the benefits listed below, you'll need to pay with your eligible Mastercard and activation may be required.

Below, CNBC Select breaks down the benefits that may come with Standard, World and World Elite Mastercards.