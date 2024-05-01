New Wells Fargo business card: Earn $500 and unlimited 2% cash rewards with no annual fee

Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash Card

Signify Business Cash℠ Card by Wells Fargo Rewards 2% cash rewards on all purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $500 cash rewards bonus after spending $5,000 in the first three months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 18.49% – 26.49% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 3% Terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Solid welcome offer

Exceptional cash-back rate Cons Lounge access requires a per visit fee

3% fee charged on foreign transactions Information about the Signify Business Cash℠ Card by Wells Fargo has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. View More

Alternative cards

Overall, the Signify Business Cash Card compares favorably to similar business credit cards that earn cash back. The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card earns 2% cash back on up to $50,000 per year (then 1% back). Its welcome offer is a $500 statement credit you earn after spending $8,000 in purchases on your card in the first three months after account opening. The Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash card earns an unlimited 2% in cash rewards and its bonus has the same value as the Blue Business Cash (even though the Wells Fargo card has a smaller spending requirement).

The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1% cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement

Welcome bonus Earn a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening

Regular APR 18.49% - 26.49% variable; APRs will not exceed 29.99%

Balance transfer fee

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card earns 5% cash back on Lyft rides (through March 2025) and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases. This makes the Signify Business Cash more rewarding for most spending. The Ink Business Unlimited has a larger welcome bonus, but over the long haul, the Signify Business Cash Card's increased cash rate will win out. You can move the cash-back rewards you earn with the Ink Business Unlimited to a Chase credit card that allows point transfers, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. While the Signify Business Cash offers the same path to transferring cash rewards, Wells Fargo's travel rewards program is new and it has a far less robust list of transfer partners. If you can maximize Chase's travel partners, it's possible to squeeze more value out of the Ink Business Unlimited despite its slightly lower cash-back rate.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Welcome bonus Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 18.49% - 24.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Bottom line

Wells Fargo isn't messing around with the new Signify Business Cash Credit card, which instantly becomes one of the best no-annual-fee business credit cards. It offers 2% cash rewards on all purchases with no caps, a valuable welcome bonus and no annual fee. Unless your business can benefit from specific bonus spending categories or you want free airport lounge access, it's hard to go wrong with this card.

