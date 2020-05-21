Skip Navigation
Best high yield savings accounts
The best cash back credit cards
The best credit cards of 2020
Here are the best Wells Fargo credit cards for no-interest periods and earning rewards—all with no annual fee

CNBC Select analyzed the pros and cons of Wells Fargo credit cards using an average American's annual spending budget to find the best based on your consumer habits.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Wells Fargo offers a variety of credit cards that can benefit cardholders who want to earn rewards, finance purchases or consolidate debt and benefit from unique perks, such as cell phone protection.

In fact, the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card ranks on a dozen of our best of lists in popular categories, including dining, gas, streaming services and travel. And currently, all of the Wells Fargo credit cards mentioned below have no annual fee.

CNBC Select reviews the top Wells Fargo credit cards in four categories, so you can choose the best card based on your spending habits.

Best Wells Fargo credit cards

See how they compare.

Best rewards card

Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card

Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card
Information about the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    3X points on dining out and ordering in; gas, rideshares and transit; flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals; and popular streaming services. 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% APR for 12 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    14.49% to 24.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days, then 5% ($5 minimum)

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Pros

  • No annual fee
  • No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
  • 0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers
  • No blackout dates on air travel when redeemed through Go Far Rewards

Cons

  • Minimum reward redemption amount of 2,500 points
  • Balance transfers incur a 3% fee ($5 minimum)
  • Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $584
  • Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,120

Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus

Who's this for? The Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card is a well-rounded card that benefits consumers who want to order takeout, stream movies or simply take a drive in their car.

This card offers a competitive 3X points on dining out and ordering in; gas, rideshares and transit; flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals; and popular streaming services, including Apple Music, Hulu and Netflix. All other purchases earn 1X points.

The Propel card is one of two on this list with a welcome bonus, currently 20,000 points after you spend $1,000 within the first three months, which is worth $200 in cash.

Beyond a generous rewards program, cardholders can benefit from a 12-month interest-free period on purchases and balance transfers (after, 14.49% to 24.99% variable APR). This provides a decent amount of time to finance new or old expenses.

In addition to special financing, cardholders receive lost luggage reimbursement, car rental loss and damage insurance, roadside assistance and 24/7 travel and emergency assistance.

Best cash-back card

Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card

Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card
Information about the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    1.5% cash rewards on every purchase

  • Welcome bonus

    $150 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 15 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    14.49% to 24.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days, then 5% ($5 minimum)

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Pros

  • No annual fee
  • Use your Wells Fargo Debit or ATM card to redeem rewards for cash at Wells Fargo ATMs ($20 increments)
  • Long intro 0% APR period for purchases and balance transfers
  • Generous welcome bonus

Cons

  • Below average 1.5% cash back
  • 3% fee charged on foreign transactions
  • Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $482
  • Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,809

Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus and assumes you use eligible mobile wallets for 75% of purchases your first year.

Who's this for? If simple cash-back is what you're looking for, the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card has you covered with 1.5% cash rewards on all purchases. While this isn't the highest flat rate cash-back rate available, it's the best among Wells Fargo cards and can add up to great earnings on your spending.

Plus the cash-back program is straightforward, so you don't have to worry about tracking bonus categories or activation.

The Cash Wise card does offer a great welcome bonus that requires a low spending amount: Earn a $150 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Additionally, you'll earn 1.8% cash rewards on purchases made by using a qualified digital wallet, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, during the first 12 months from account opening.

And similar to the Propel card mentioned above, this card provides a slightly longer 15-month interest-free period on purchases and balance transfers (after, 14.49% to 24.99% variable APR). 

Best balance transfer card

Wells Fargo Platinum Visa® card

Wells Fargo Platinum Visa® card
Information about the Wells Fargo Platinum Visa® card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    This card doesn't earn cash back, points or miles

  • Welcome bonus

    No current offer

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 18 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    16.49% to 24.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days, then 5% ($5 minimum)

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Pros

  • No annual fee
  • Long intro 0% APR period for purchases and balance transfers

Cons

  • No rewards program
  • 3% fee charged on foreign transactions
  • Transfer timeline: Balances must be transferred within 120 days from account opening
Who's this for? The Wells Fargo Platinum Card is the best choice for paying off debt with one of the longest intro 0% APR periods around. Cardholders receive 18 months to pay off balances that are transferred from another non-Wells Fargo card without interest (after, 16.49% to 24.49% variable APR). The intro period also applies to new purchases, so you can pay for large expenses over the course of a year and a half without interest.

During this time, you can chip away at your debt without incurring interest charges. That means more of your payments go toward your debt, versus debt plus interest on a card without a 0% APR period.

In order to qualify for the intro balance transfer period, you need to complete any transfers within 120 days from account opening. And transfers are subject to an introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days, then 5% ($5 minimum).

This card doesn't offer any rewards, but it does come with auto rental collision damage waiver, roadside assistance, travel accident insurance and travel and emergency assistance.

Best college student card

Wells Fargo Cash Back College℠ Card

Wells Fargo Cash Back College℠ Card
Information about the Wells Fargo Cash Back College℠ Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    3% cash rewards earned for up to $2,500 spent on gas, grocery, and drugstore purchases for the first 6 months; 1% cash rewards for other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    No current offer

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 6 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    11.15% to 21.15% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days, then 5% ($5 minimum)

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    New to credit

Pros

  • No annual fee
  • Decent intro 0% APR period for purchases and balance transfers

Cons

  • Below average 1% cash back on all purchases after your first 6 months
  • 3% fee charged on foreign transactions

CNBC Select did not calculate rewards for college student cards.

Who's this for? College students can start building credit early with the Wells Fargo Cash Back College℠ Card and earn rewards on all purchases. This card provides 3% cash rewards on gas and at grocery stores and drugstores, up to $2,500 in purchases for the first six months your account is open (then 1%). Other purchases earn 1% cash rewards.

While the rewards rate is good in the short term, the long term 1% cash rewards is just OK. But as this is a card made for college students, cardmembers' primary goal should be building credit, not earning rewards.

Take note that you need to have an existing Wells Fargo relationship to apply online. Otherwise, you have to visit a branch.

The Cash Back College card also comes with auto rental collision damage waiver, roadside assistance and travel and emergency assistance. There is a 3% foreign transaction fee, so you should consider another card if you plan on traveling abroad.

If you've graduated college, check out the best cards for college grads and options if you have no credit after college.

Best Wells Fargo credit cards

Category Rewards and travel Cash back Balance transfer College student
Credit cardWells Fargo Propel American Express® CardWells Fargo Propel American Express® CardWells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® cardWells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® cardWells Fargo Platinum Visa® cardWells Fargo Platinum Visa® cardWells Fargo Cash Back College℠ CardWells Fargo Cash Back College℠ Card
Rewards3X points on dining out and ordering in; gas, rideshares and transit; flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals; and popular streaming services. 1X points on all other purchases1.5% cash rewards on every purchaseNone3% cash rewards earned for up to $2,500 spent on gas, grocery, and drugstore purchases for the first 6 months; 1% cash rewards for other purchases
Learn MoreInformation about the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.Learn MoreInformation about the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.Learn MoreInformation about the Wells Fargo Platinum Visa® card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.Learn MoreInformation about the Wells Fargo Cash Back College℠ Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed Wells Fargo credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points.

CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here.

Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses.

CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee.

While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.

Information about the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card, Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card, Wells Fargo Platinum Card and Wells Fargo Cash Back College℠ Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.


Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

