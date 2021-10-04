Wells Fargo Reflect Card review: Longest 0% intro APR offer available with no annual fee

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Americans may be worried about upcoming heavy spending — or even overspending for some — as they gear up for another holiday season. To avoid racking up credit card interest charges on your purchases, the new Wells Fargo ReflectSM Card has an excellent introductory offer for consumers: up to 21 months of no-interest financing on your purchases or balance transfers. But is the best card for your wallet? Select reviews the Wells Fargo Reflect card, analyzing its low intro APR and other benefits to help you decide if it's the best card for you.

Wells Fargo Reflect Card review

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR Introductory 0% APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 18 months from account opening; extension of up to 3 months (totally 21 months) with on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods

Regular APR 12.99% to 24.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Welcome bonus

Many credit cards come with welcome offers that give users either cash back or travel rewards after meeting a specific spending threshold. The Wells Fargo Reflect card doesn't come with a welcome bonus in that form, but the core benefit of the card can be considered a bonus. This card gives cardholders an introductory 0% APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. You can also receive an extension of the 0% APR period for up to three months with on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods. 12.99% - 24.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee. This offer exceeds any other 0% intro APR card offer currently available — you'll have nearly two years of interest-free financing with the Reflect card. If you were to sign up for the card in Oct. 2021 you'd have up to July 2023 before you started getting hit with interest charges.

Benefits and perks

The intro 0% offer is enticing, but the card comes with additional benefits to consider: Cell phone protection — get up to $600 of cell phone protection when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with your eligible Wells Fargo card (subject to a $25 deductible).

Roadside dispatch

Access to My Wells Fargo Deals

Zero liability on fraudulent purchases The card does not have any spending incentives in the form of cash back or travel rewards, but if flexible financing and protecting your cell phone is a priority to you, the Wells Fargo Reflect Card may be a great fit.

Rates and fees

The Wells Fargo Reflect Card doesn't have an annual fee. However, it has a 3% foreign transaction fee. You'll want to look at cards that have no foreign transaction fees if you plan on traveling abroad. Late payment fees can be up to $40.

Card comparison

Select analyzed two other 0% intro APR credit cards against the Wells Fargo Reflect Card to see how they match up with one another. Wells Fargo Reflect Card vs. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card The Citi Diamond Preferred Card is a great choice for purchasing flexibility as its 0% intro APR runs for 18 months on purchases and balance transfers, 13.74% to 23.74% variable after that. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. The card doesn't come with any other notable benefits besides the 0% intro APR. if you are deciding between the two cards, they are nearly identical. However, the Wells Fargo Reflect Card will give you an additional three months of interest-free financing — as long as you pay your monthly payment on time during the introductory and extension periods. Outside of this, your decision could simply come down to preference of which bank you want to do business with. Wells Fargo Reflect Card vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card The Chase Freedom Unlimited gives a bit more in rewards, but a bit less in interest free purchasing power. This card offers excellent potential to earn cash back. You will earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases. In addition, the card comes with a simple welcome offer: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. And if you need an interest-free period, you will have 0% APR for the first 15 months on purchases — 14.99% to 23.74% variable after. Two factors should influence your choice when deciding between the two cards: how much you value the cash back you can earn and the six month difference in the two cards' interest-free periods. If you don't value the cash back rewards and need to stretch your purchases out as far as possible, the Wells Fargo Reflect Card will be the better option. If you only need interest-free financing for 15 months or less, the Chase Freedom Unlimited is the way to go.

Who the Wells Fargo Reflect Card is best for

The Wells Fargo ReflectSM Card is best for consumers who need flexibility to pay their purchases back over an extended period of time, without accruing credit card interest. For example, if you purchase the new iPhone 13 you may shell out around $1200, after taxes and accessories. If you stretch that purchase out over the entire 21 months of the intro APR period, your monthly payment would be roughly $57 per month. And if you pay your cell phone bill with the card, you will have a complimentary insurance policy on the your phone. Keep in mind that there are no spending incentives on the card, such as cash back, points or miles. So if you value those rewards on your purchases you may want to consider a rewards credit card.

Bottom line

The Wells Fargo ReflectSM Card is an excellent credit card with 0% intro APR period. Its up to 21 months offer is the best currently available, and if you are looking for flexibility for your upcoming purchases or a balance transfer — this card is strongly worth considering. However, be sure that if you're planning on spending a large amount that you should create a budget first. While this card gives repayment flexibility, it's never wise to overspend because you can stretch out your payments.

FAQs

Is 0% APR good for your credit? While not paying credit card interest is helpful for your budget and saving for retirement, it doesn't affect your credit. However, if you have a large credit card balance that uses a significant (over 30%) portion of your credit line, this will impact your credit score. What is a 0% APR introductory period? A 0% introductory period is an offer from a credit card where for a specified amount of time, either the balance of purchases and/or a balance transfer do not accrue any interest. However, you must still make the monthly minimum payment.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.