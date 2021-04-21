Here are all the travel credit card welcome bonuses you need to know about

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Best Travel Credit Cards Welcome Bonus Comparison Credit card Welcome bonus Spending requirement Time frame Approximate value of welcome bonus* American Express® Gold Card 60,000 points $4,000 First 6 months of account opening $600 Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card Up to 100,000 miles $20,000 First 12 months from account opening $1,000 Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card 80,000 points $4,000 First 3 months from account opening $1,000 Chase Sapphire Reserve® 60,000 points $4,000 First 3 months from account opening $900 TD First Class℠ Visa Signature® Credit Card 25,000 miles $3,000 First 6 billing cycles after opening an account $250

Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Capital One Venture

The Chase Sapphire Preferred and Capital One Venture cards both offer the most generous welcome bonuses worth approximately $1,000 in travel value. However, the minimum spending requirements are on the higher end — $4,000 over the first three months from account opening for CSP, and $20,000 over 12 months from account opening for the Venture card. When comparing the Sapphire Preferred and Venture bonuses, the Sapphire is easier to earn since you only have to spend less than a quarter of what Venture requires. Plus, Sapphire Preferred cardholders earn up to $50 in statement credits toward grocery store purchases within their first year. Both cards have a $95 annual fee.

Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. Amex Gold

While the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Amex Gold have lower welcome bonus values, both are premium travel credit cards that come with many luxury perks. For example, the Reserve card comes with a $300 annual travel credit, a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® fee credit of up to $100 every four years and Priority Pass™ Select lounge access at 1,000+ VIP lounges in over 500 cities worldwide. The Amex Gold offers travel discounts and amenities for those who enroll with The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group at no extra cost, plus up to a $120 annual dining credit ($10 a month) for purchases made with eligible restaurants (after a one-time enrollment) and a $100 hotel credit to spend on qualifying purchases through The Hotel Collection. When comparing the Sapphire Reserve and Amex Gold bonuses, the Sapphire is a better choice (even though the Amex Gold gives you three extra months to reach the spending threshold) since the welcome bonus can be worth up to $300 more when redeemed for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. The Sapphire Reserve charges a $550 annual fee and the Amex Gold has a $250 annual fee (see rates and fees).

For airline and hotel loyalists

For those hoping to travel abroad

While we wait to see if international travel ban restrictions continue over the coming months, you can sign up for a credit card now to maximize savings on your next vacation to a European city. Chase is offering elevated welcome bonuses (two worth up to 100,000 Avios) on select Chase co-branded airline credit cards: British Airways Visa Signature® Card, Iberia Visa Signature® card and Aer Lingus Visa Signature® card. Read more about these Chase co-branded airline offers.

Our methodology

To determine which cards will put the most money back in your pocket, Select evaluated 35 popular travel credit cards offered by major banks, financial companies and credit unions that allow anyone to join. We compared each card on a range of features, including travel rewards (points and miles), annual fee, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, one-time perks, annual perks, redemption rates, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. We then estimated how much the average consumer would redeem over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee and assume that you are paying your credit card balance on time and in full each month so as not to incur interest charges. It's important to note the value of a point or mile varies from card to card and based on how you redeem them. When we calculated the estimated returns, we assumed that cardholders are redeeming points/miles for a typical maximum value of 1 cent per point or mile. (Extreme optimizers might be able to achieve more value.) Our final picks are weighted heavily toward the highest five-year returns, since it's generally wise to hold onto a credit card for years. This method also avoids giving an unfair advantage to cards with large welcome bonuses. While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your travel habits. For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.