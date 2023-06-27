Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Credit Cards

Get hotel credit, room upgrades and free Wi-Fi with Capital One's new Lifestyle Collection

Capital One's new Lifestyle Collection offers hotel benefits to a wider range of card members.

Jason Stauffer
Capital One

When credit card issuers vie for the space at the top of your wallet, you win.

In recent years, we've seen benefits added to credit cards including access to new airport lounges and new travel partners. Earlier this year, Capital One launched the Premier Collection, which provides elite-like benefits for Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Venture X Business cardholders at certain luxury hotels booked through Capital One Travel.

Capital One has gone a step further and introduced the Lifestyle Collection, which provides a suite of benefits at more hotel chains and boutique locations. And, a wider range of Capital One cards can take advantage of this perk, including the popular Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card.

Below, CNBC Select breaks down everything that you need to know about Capital One's Lifestyle Collection and other cards that have similar benefits.

Capital One Lifestyle Collection

When you book a hotel through Capital One's Lifestyle Collection you can take advantage of the following benefits:

  • $50 experience credit for food, drinks or other activities
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi
  • Room upgrades (when available)
  • Early check-in and late check-out (when available)

These perks only marginally improve on what you could receive when you have basic or mid-tier elite status with that particular hotel or hotel chain, but this could be a useful benefit for hotel brands you visit less frequently. The Lifestyle Collection includes hotel chains such as The LINE, Virgin Hotels, Design Hotels, and The Standard, as well as independent locations.

The Lifestyle Collection is available to select Capital One cardholders and these bookings earn bonus rewards depending on which card you have. You can earn 10X miles for Lifestyle Collection bookings you make with the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and 5X miles with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card. Venture X cardholders also can redeem their $300 annual travel credit on Lifestyle Collection bookings.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars, 5 Miles per dollar on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $395

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    21.74% - 28.74% variable APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    0% at the regular transfer APR

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

Terms apply.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    5 Miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    N/A for purchases and balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    20.74% - 28.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    0% at the regular transfer APR

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

Small business owners can also benefit from the Lifestyle Collection. You'll earn 10X miles for Lifestyle Collection bookings you make with the Capital One Venture X Business and 5X miles with the Spark Miles for Business.

Capital One Travel Premier Collection

The Premier Collection is a step up from the Lifestyle Collection, but it's only available to Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Venture X Business cardholders. The upgraded benefits include:

  • $100 experience credit (or the local equivalent) to use on dining, spa, and other activities
  • Daily breakfast for two
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi
  • Early check-in, late check-out and a room upgrade (when available)

The Premier Collection encompasses many luxury hotels you can book through Capital One Travel, such as Small Luxury Hotels, The Leading Hotels of the World and Six Senses.

Capital One Lifestyle Collection alternatives

Many other card issuers have programs similar to Capital One's Lifestyle Collection. CitiAmerican Express and Chase all offer similar extra benefits for certain hotel bookings. But in order to take advantage of these perks, you'll need the right credit cards.

American Express

Eligible American Express cardholders have access to The Hotel Collection program, which offers these benefits with stays of two or more nights:

  • Up to $100 in experience credits
  • Room upgrade (when available)

The Hotel Collection is available to members with the American Express® Gold Card, American Express® Business Gold Card and certain premium American Express cards. Terms apply.

American Express® Gold Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    Not applicable

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

 

If you have a premium American Express card, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express, you'll be able to take advantage of the Fine Hotels and Resorts program (FHR) in addition to The Hotel Collection. FHR offers more robust benefits and is comparable to Capital One's Premier Collection. Terms apply.

Citi

The Citi Hotel Collection is available through the new Citi Travel Portal and is open to all cards that earn Citi ThankYou points, including no-annual-fee cards like the Citi® Double Cash Card (see rates and fees). Citi Hotel Collection benefits include:

  • Daily breakfast for two people
  • Free Wi-Fi
  • Early check-in and late check-out (when available)

For those with Citi Premier® Card and Citi Prestige® Card (no longer available to new applicants), you'll have access to Citi's Luxury Collection perks on top of the Hotel Collection benefits. To use either of these benefits, you'll need to search for hotels through the Citi Travel Portal. Within the search results, eligible hotels will be labeled with Hotel Collection or Luxury Collection tags.

Citi Premier® Card

Learn More
On Citi's secure site

  • Rewards

    3X points per $1 spent at restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, and on hotels and air travel, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. Plus, for a limited time, earn a total of 10 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on hotel, car rentals, and attractions (excluding air travel) booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through June 30, 2024.

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    20.99% - 28.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5% of each balance transfer, $5 minimum

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Good/Excellent

See rates and fees. Terms apply.

 

Chase

A number of Chase credit cards have access to The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection, including the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. When you book through this program, you'll receive:

  • Daily breakfast for two
  • Complimentary room upgrades (when available)
  • Free Wi-Fi
  • Early check-in and late check-out
  • A special benefit worth up to $100

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Learn More
On Chase’s secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    22.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

Terms apply.

 

Bottom line

Capital One added a new benefit for eligible cardholders, the Lifestyle Collection. This program expands on Capital One's Premier Collection to include new hotels but offers less valuable perks. However, the Lifestyle Collection is open to a wider range of Capital One cardholders, including those with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card.

For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, click here.

Information about the Capital One Venture X Business, Spark Miles for Business, Citi Prestige® Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
