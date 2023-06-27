Get hotel credit, room upgrades and free Wi-Fi with Capital One's new Lifestyle Collection

Capital One Lifestyle Collection

When you book a hotel through Capital One's Lifestyle Collection you can take advantage of the following benefits: $50 experience credit for food, drinks or other activities

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Room upgrades (when available)

Early check-in and late check-out (when available) These perks only marginally improve on what you could receive when you have basic or mid-tier elite status with that particular hotel or hotel chain, but this could be a useful benefit for hotel brands you visit less frequently. The Lifestyle Collection includes hotel chains such as The LINE, Virgin Hotels, Design Hotels, and The Standard, as well as independent locations. The Lifestyle Collection is available to select Capital One cardholders and these bookings earn bonus rewards depending on which card you have. You can earn 10X miles for Lifestyle Collection bookings you make with the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and 5X miles with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card. Venture X cardholders also can redeem their $300 annual travel credit on Lifestyle Collection bookings.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars, 5 Miles per dollar on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.74% - 28.74% variable APR

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5 Miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.74% - 28.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Small business owners can also benefit from the Lifestyle Collection. You'll earn 10X miles for Lifestyle Collection bookings you make with the Capital One Venture X Business and 5X miles with the Spark Miles for Business.

Capital One Travel Premier Collection

The Premier Collection is a step up from the Lifestyle Collection, but it's only available to Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Venture X Business cardholders. The upgraded benefits include: $100 experience credit (or the local equivalent) to use on dining, spa, and other activities

Daily breakfast for two

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Early check-in, late check-out and a room upgrade (when available) The Premier Collection encompasses many luxury hotels you can book through Capital One Travel, such as Small Luxury Hotels, The Leading Hotels of the World and Six Senses.

Capital One Lifestyle Collection alternatives

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Citi Premier® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 3X points per $1 spent at restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, and on hotels and air travel, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. Plus, for a limited time, earn a total of 10 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on hotel, car rentals, and attractions (excluding air travel) booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through June 30, 2024.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 28.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Bottom line

Information about the Capital One Venture X Business, Spark Miles for Business, Citi Prestige® Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

