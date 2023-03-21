Citi launches new travel portal with Booking.com, offers up to 10X points for certain credit cardholders

Citi Rewards+® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on all other purchases

Citi Travel's features

Citi Travel with Booking.com offers cardholders an all-in-one view of flights, hotels, car rentals and attractions, including access to over 1.4 million hotels and resorts worldwide. Cardholders can pay with points, cash or some combination of the two. Along with the launch of its new booking platform, Citi Travel is also introducing its first Hotel and Luxury Collection property offerings — following in the footsteps of other credit card issuers like American Express, Chase and Capital One who already have similar programs. The programs will offer elite-like benefits at participating properties, such as free daily breakfast, early check-in, late check-out and more. The portal also integrates existing benefits, such as the Citi Premier Card's annual $100 hotel credit when booking a single stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) through thankyou.com and the fourth night free perk offered by the Citi Prestige® Card (discontinued for new applicants).

Citi Travel bonus points promotion

Perhaps the most exciting part about the launch of the new Citi Travel is a new points promotion. Now through June 2024, Citi Premier and Citi Prestige card members can earn a total of 10X ThankYou Points on hotels, rental cars and eligible attractions booked through Citi Travel, which we consider a great deal. Meanwhile, Citi Rewards+ and Citi ThankYou Preferred (discontinued for new applicants) card members can earn a total of 5X ThankYou Points on the same bookings. Keep in mind that Citi ThankYou cards generally don't offer travel protections, such as trip cancellation and interruption insurance or car rental insurance, so if those things are important to you, consider sticking to a different travel credit card that offers these benefits.

Should you redeem ThankYou points through Citi Travel?

While the new Citi Travel with Booking.com platform makes it easy to directly redeem ThankYou Points for 1 cent apiece on travel, cardholders will often still get a better deal by instead transferring their points to a travel partner. In fact, the best use of Citi points is through its ThankYou Rewards transfer partners. Cardholders can get significantly more than 1 cent per point in value by taking advantage of Citi's 16 airline and hotel transfer partners, especially when booking premium seats. Citi ThankYou transfer partners Aeromexico Club Premier

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Avianca LifeMiles

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Choice Privileges

Emirates Skywards

Etihad Guest

Eva Air Infinity MileageLands

JetBlue TrueBlue

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Airways Privilege Club

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Wyndham Rewards

Bottom line

Citi's new travel portal makes it easier for Citi ThankYou Rewards card members to book a vacation by seeing where their ThankYou Points can take them. But to really maximize their Citi points and get multiple cents in value for each point, cardholders are better off transferring their rewards to one of ThankYou Rewards' airline or hotel partners. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

