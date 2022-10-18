Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Capital One's new Premier Collection offers cardholders luxury hotel perks like free breakfast, room upgrades and more
The Premier Collection builds upon Capital One's push to increase travel perks for cardholders.
Capital One made waves in the premium credit card space with the introduction of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and is working hard to keep the momentum going.
One year after its launch, the Capital One Travel portal is adding a new feature, specifically for premium cardholders: the Premier Collection. Rivaling similar programs offered by American Express and Chase, the Premier Collection will offer cardholders an elevated experience and money-saving perks when staying at luxury hotels and resorts. Capital One says that its goal is ultimately to provide cardholders with a more authentic, local experience when traveling.
Below, Select details everything that you need to know about Capital One's Premier Collection and who will have access to this feature.
Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.
Capital One Travel Premier Collection
The Premier Collection will provide premium Capital One cardholders a suite of exclusive, elite-like benefits when staying at hundreds of luxury hotels around the globe from brands like Small Luxury Hotels, The Leading Hotels of the World, Six Senses, 1 Hotels, Montage Hotels and Resorts and Proper Hotels.
Some participating properties include The Ned NoMad in New York City, the Montage Laguna Beach in California, the 1 Hotel South Beach in Florida, the La Réserve Paris Hotel and Spa in Paris and more.
Benefits
Customers will enjoy the following benefits when booking through the Premier Collection:
- A $100 USD experience credit (or the local equivalent) to use on dining, spa, and other activities during their stay
- Daily breakfast for two
- Complimentary Wi-Fi
- Additional premium benefits when available, including early check-in, late checkout and a room upgrade
Eligibility
While no exact date has been announced, the Premier Collection is set to launch in 2022 and will be accessible through the Capital One Travel portal.
It will be available exclusively to those with the premium Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Spark Travel Elite, which is a business credit card currently only available through Capital One Relationship Managers. Authorized users will also have access.
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
10X miles on hotels and rental cars, 5X miles on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$395
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
19.99% - 26.99% variable APR
Balance transfer fee
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Pricing
Premier Collection room rates should be in line with the best publicly available rate. Capital One told Select that if a customer finds a better price for the same hotel within 24 hours of booking, it will refund the difference per its Price Match Guarantee terms and conditions. There's also no minimum stay requirement so customers can still enjoy the $100 property credit and other perks on one-night stays.
As with other Capital One Travel hotel bookings, Venture X cardholders will earn a generous 10X miles on Premier Collection bookings and can choose to either redeem their miles or up to $300 annual Capital One Travel credit toward their stays. Better yet, Capital One has confirmed that Premier Collection benefits can be stacked with hotel loyalty program benefits, meaning you can still earn hotel points and get elite benefits, when applicable.
Alternatives to the Premier Collection
Capital One is going head-to-head with American Express and Chase with the launch of the Premier Collection. Both of the other issuers already offer similar programs which offer extra benefits when booking luxury hotels.
Premium American Express cardholders, such as those who carry The Platinum Card® from American Express, have access to the Fine Hotels & Resorts program, which offers the following benefits, based on availability:
- Daily breakfast for two
- Complimentary room upgrades and Wi-Fi
- 12 p.m. check-in and guaranteed 4 p.m. late check-out
- A $100 credit to use toward on-property activities, dining or other perks like airport transfers, depending on your hotel
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Rewards
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $6,000 within 6 months of card membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.
Annual fee
$695
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit Needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Meanwhile, those with higher-end Chase cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, receive special benefits through The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection, such as:
- Daily breakfast for two
- Complimentary room upgrades and Wi-Fi
- Early check-in and late check-out
- A special benefit worth up to $100
The main difference is that both of these cards carry significantly higher annual fees than the Venture X.
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Rewards
Earn 5X total points on air travel and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$550
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
19.24% - 26.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent
Terms apply.
Bottom line
Capital One continues to add value to its travel credit card lineup. In the past year, the issuer has launched a new travel portal, opened its first airport lounge and rolled out exclusive dining and entertainment platforms. It also just announced Capital One Landing, a culinary-focused alternative to the traditional airport lounge.
The addition of the Premier Collection makes the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card even more compelling and its $395 annual fee easier to justify. Between the money-saving benefits available through the travel portal, airport lounge access, and now hotel perks, cardholders can expect a smoother travel experience from booking to check-out.
If you don't already have a Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and want to sign up, you can currently earn a large welcome bonus of 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.
Read more
For rates and fees of The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here.