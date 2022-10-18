Capital One's new Premier Collection offers cardholders luxury hotel perks like free breakfast, room upgrades and more

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Capital One Travel Premier Collection

The Premier Collection will provide premium Capital One cardholders a suite of exclusive, elite-like benefits when staying at hundreds of luxury hotels around the globe from brands like Small Luxury Hotels, The Leading Hotels of the World, Six Senses, 1 Hotels, Montage Hotels and Resorts and Proper Hotels. Some participating properties include The Ned NoMad in New York City, the Montage Laguna Beach in California, the 1 Hotel South Beach in Florida, the La Réserve Paris Hotel and Spa in Paris and more. Benefits Customers will enjoy the following benefits when booking through the Premier Collection: A $100 USD experience credit (or the local equivalent) to use on dining, spa, and other activities during their stay

Daily breakfast for two

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Additional premium benefits when available, including early check-in, late checkout and a room upgrade Eligibility While no exact date has been announced, the Premier Collection is set to launch in 2022 and will be accessible through the Capital One Travel portal. It will be available exclusively to those with the premium Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Spark Travel Elite, which is a business credit card currently only available through Capital One Relationship Managers. Authorized users will also have access.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 10X miles on hotels and rental cars, 5X miles on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.99% - 26.99% variable APR

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Pricing Premier Collection room rates should be in line with the best publicly available rate. Capital One told Select that if a customer finds a better price for the same hotel within 24 hours of booking, it will refund the difference per its Price Match Guarantee terms and conditions. There's also no minimum stay requirement so customers can still enjoy the $100 property credit and other perks on one-night stays. As with other Capital One Travel hotel bookings, Venture X cardholders will earn a generous 10X miles on Premier Collection bookings and can choose to either redeem their miles or up to $300 annual Capital One Travel credit toward their stays. Better yet, Capital One has confirmed that Premier Collection benefits can be stacked with hotel loyalty program benefits, meaning you can still earn hotel points and get elite benefits, when applicable.

Alternatives to the Premier Collection

Capital One is going head-to-head with American Express and Chase with the launch of the Premier Collection. Both of the other issuers already offer similar programs which offer extra benefits when booking luxury hotels. Premium American Express cardholders, such as those who carry The Platinum Card® from American Express, have access to the Fine Hotels & Resorts program, which offers the following benefits, based on availability: Daily breakfast for two

Complimentary room upgrades and Wi-Fi

12 p.m. check-in and guaranteed 4 p.m. late check-out

A $100 credit to use toward on-property activities, dining or other perks like airport transfers, depending on your hotel

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $6,000 within 6 months of card membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Meanwhile, those with higher-end Chase cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, receive special benefits through The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection, such as: Daily breakfast for two

Complimentary room upgrades and Wi-Fi

Early check-in and late check-out

A special benefit worth up to $100 The main difference is that both of these cards carry significantly higher annual fees than the Venture X.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on air travel and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.24% - 26.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Bottom line

For rates and fees of The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.