The new Capital One Venture X card has a $395 annual fee: Is it worth it?

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card launched earlier this month as the first premium credit card offered by the bank. The card comes with features aimed at travelers, such as airport lounge access, travel credits and a large welcome bonus offering 100,000 Capital One miles after cardholders spend $10,000 in the first six months. However, the Venture X comes with a $395 annual fee. While that's on the lower end for a premium credit card, many are asking if it's worth the hefty price tag. Below, Select breaks down the Capital One Venture X's rewards, benefits and fees to help you decide if it's the right card for you.

Is the Capital One Venture X worth it?

The Capital One Venture X packs a punch for consumers who want a credit card that focuses solely on travel perks. Other premium cards, most notably The Platinum Card® from American Express and Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card, have made additions to their benefits in recent years that makes each more of a 'lifestyle' card than a pure travel card. Terms apply. With the Venture X, the valuable rewards and benefits you will have access to can quickly make the annual fee worth paying — that is as long as you use them. In the first year alone, the card comes with perks worth up to $1600, not including the ones with variable values like the cell phone insurance and no foreign transaction fees. Additionally, if you're someone with multiple credit cards, you may be frustrated as several popular travel cards have similar benefits to the Venture X. If so, it may be best to analyze which card can deliver you more value. If the Capital One Venture X can offer you more for a better annual fee, cancelling your other card(s) is an option to trim the fat. Here is a list of the Capital One Venture X card's benefits:

Capital One Venture X benefits Benefit Potential value Details of the benefit Welcome offer: Earn 100,000 bonus miles once you spend $10,000 on purchases within the first six months from account opening. $1,000 (Miles are valued at 1 cent each) As you spend on the card, you will earn: Unlimited 2X miles per dollar spent on all eligible purchases and, when booking via Capital One Travel, 5X miles per dollar spent on flights and 10X miles per dollar spent on hotels and rental cars $300 Travel credit $300 Receive up to $300 back as statement credits for bookings through Capital One Travel Limited time offer: $200 Vacation rental credit $200 Receive up to $200 back in statement credits for vacation rentals charged to your account 10,000 bonus anniversary miles $100 (Miles are valued at 1 cent each) Every year you'll get 10,000 bonus miles, starting on your first account anniversary. $100 TSA PreCheck/Global Entry credit $100 You will receive up to $100 every 4 years after you apply for Global Entry. Because TSA PreCheck is included with Global Entry, it is advantageous to apply for Global Entry to use the entire $100 credit every 4 years. Airport lounge access Variable You will receive access to Priority Pass and Capital One lounges Complimentary Hertz President’s Circle status Variable Benefits include: skip the counter and e-return, the widest vehicle selection, guaranteed upgrades, free additional driver and more Ccell phone insurance Variable Up to $800 in coverage if your phone is stolen or damaged

With this long list of perks, the $395 annual fee can very quickly be made back, especially in the first year. While you won't earn a welcome bonus in the second year, the 10,000 bonus anniversary miles plus the $300 travel credit easily offsets the annual fee. And benefits like the Hertz elite status, airport lounge access and ongoing rewards from spending is gravy on top.

What to know if you're considering the Capital One Venture X

If you're considering the Capital One Venture X card, it's best to apply if you have any large upcoming expenses — especially if they're travel related. First, you would be able to use the $300 annual travel credit and $200 limited-time vacation rental right off the bat — effectively earning back the annual fee plus some. This makes the card great for someone who's in the trip planning process. In addition, be sure you'll be able to meet the minimum spend threshold before you apply. The requirement is a bit steep at $10,000 in six months, so having large upcoming expenses such as travel, holiday shopping or a new iPhone can ease the stress of earning the bonus. But most importantly, add the nearly $400 annual fee into your budget. While saving money on travel through reward miles and credit cards can be a thrill, it isn't worth putting yourself into a financial bind. So before applying be sure you consider the annual fee as it will be applied on the first billing statement.

Alternatives to the Capital One Venture X

If the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card doesn't fit exactly what you are looking for, don't fret. There are plenty of travel credit cards, with smaller and larger annual fees, that may be a better fit. If you enjoy earning transferable Capital One miles, but don't care for the frills of airport lounge access, consider the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card. The card earns 2X miles for every dollar spent on eligible purchases, and has a modest $95 annual fee. You will still have access to the Capital One Travel portal, and you can earn a valuable welcome bonus of 60,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 17.24% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every 4 years Cons No introductory APR

There’s a $95 annual fee Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,466

$1,466 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,931 Rewards totals incorporate the miles earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on air travel and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2022

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros $300 annual travel credit for travel purchases

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every four years

Priority Pass™ Select lounge access at 1,000+ VIP lounges in over 500 cities worldwide

Points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Special benefits at The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Free DashPass subscription for a minimum of a year when you activate by December 31, 2021

$60 DoorDash credit in 2021

Complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership Cons High $550 annual fee, but it can be offset by taking advantage of all the card’s perks

No introductory APR Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,469

$1,469 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $3,346 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Bottom line

The Capital One Venture X is a great travel credit card for someone looking for a straightforward way to earn and spend rewards from their purchases. The Venture X is focused on consumers who solely want travel benefits and it's relatively easy to earn the annual fee back if you travel at least once or twice a year. Other premium credit cards offer a wider array of perks, but it can be difficult to use them without making purchases you wouldn't ordinarily make. If you're able to stomach the $395 annual fee, the Venture X card can be a great companion to not only make your purchases with, but help elevate the quality of travel you experience.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Rewards Unlimited 2X miles on all eligible purchases and, when booking via Capital One Travel, 5X miles on flights and 10X miles on hotels and rental cars

Welcome bonus 100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases within the first six months of account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.99-23.99% variable APR

Balance transfer fee Either $10 or 4% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees $0

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

