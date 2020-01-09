Chase Sapphire Reserve increases annual fee to $550—is the card still worth the cost?

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® has a cult-like following ever since it launched in 2016 to an overabundance of applicants — so many that Chase ran out of the metal to make the card. But the card is getting some major updates this year that have cardholders second-guessing whether it's truly the best luxury travel credit card.

New applicants will now pay a $550 annual fee starting January 12, 2020, and the price is going up for existing cardholders on April 1, 2020. That's a $100 increase from the current $450 fee.

I lucked out when I applied and got approved for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® earlier this week, locking in the $450 annual fee for a year — and you can too if you apply by January 11, 2020. However, I wasn't expecting the annual fee to increase right away. Now that I'll be charged $550 next year, I'm questioning the value of the card.

And so are existing cardholders. There has been a lot of chatter on forums, such as Reddit, with existing cardholders complaining about the fee and considering cancelling the card.

Below, CNBC Select breaks down the value of the card so you can decide if the $550 annual fee is worthwhile.