Best zero interest credit cards
The best credit cards of 2020
Best airline credit cards
How to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points
Here's a step by step guide on how to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points between Chase credit card accounts, like the Chase Freedom, Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Sapphire Reserve.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

It's not unusual to have more than one credit card in your wallet — after all, the average American carries four. And it can be nice to have a mix of cards so you can optimize the amount of rewards you can earn in a variety of categories, such a gas, groceries and travel. And in some cases, you can combine points from different cards under the same issuer so you can save even more.

The Chase Ultimate Rewards® (CUR) portal is a great resource for cardholders looking to maximize points. If you have more than one eligible Chase card, you may consider combining points into one account so you can pool rewards and potentially cash them in for greater value.

Chase credit cards that earn Ultimate Rewards include:

Freedom cards are traditionally cash-back cards, but they pair great with either Sapphire card since you can easily maximize rewards through the CUR portal. Points are more valuable when you apply them to purchases inside the CUR portal, so it's better to transfer your cash-back points to a Sapphire card instead of opting for an account credit or electronic deposit.

Here is the additional value given to the Ultimate Rewards Points when you redeem them inside the CUR:

  • Sapphire Preferred and Ink Business Preferred: 25% more valuable
  • Sapphire Reserve: 50% more valuable

For instance, 10,000 points with the Freedom card are equal to 15,000 points when redeemed for travel through the CUR portal with the Sapphire Reserve.

Below, CNBC Select provides a step-by-step guide on how to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

How to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points

  1. Log in to the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal.
  2. Expand the "Earn / Use" menu to view redemption options.
  3. Click on "Combine Points" (you may have to click "See All" to reveal the "combine points" option).
  4. Choose the card you want to transfer points from and the card you want to move points to, then "Continue."
  5. Enter how many points you would like to transfer and confirm the amount.
  6. Review the transfer request, then "Confirm & Submit."
  7. Record your order number in case there's an issue.

Reasons to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points

Transferring CUR points can be a great option for a variety of reasons. If you plan on booking travel through the portal, it's a good idea to consolidate points to one account. This allows you to maximize rewards and offset more of the cost of a hotel or airline ticket. Another reason to transfer your points is if you plan to close your account. If you are considering closing your card, make sure you transfer any points prior to account closure so you don't lose them.

Can you transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to someone else?

You can easily transfer points between your Ultimate Rewards card accounts or to someone in your household with an Ultimate Rewards card. For instance, you can transfer your Freedom rewards to your Sapphire Preferred card or to your partner's Sapphire Reserve.

However, Chase provides the following disclaimer about transferring CUR points to another cardholder:

"You can move your points, but only to another Chase card with Ultimate Rewards belonging to you, or one member of your household.

If we suspect that you've engaged in fraudulent activity related to your credit card account or Ultimate Rewards, or that you've misused Ultimate Rewards in any way (for example by buying or selling points, moving or transferring points with or to an ineligible third party or account, or repeatedly opening or otherwise maintaining credit card accounts for the sole purpose of generating rewards) we may temporarily prohibit you from earning points or using points you've already earned.

If we believe you've engaged in any of these acts, we'll close your credit card account and you'll lose all your points."

It's in your best interest to abide by these terms so you don't risk account closure or points forfeiture.

If you are interested in sharing your points with a friend, it is possible with Citi's Points Sharing Program. With rewards cards like the Citi Rewards+℠ Card, you may be able to share ThankYou® Points to an eligible Citi cardholder (restrictions may apply).

