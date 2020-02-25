It's not unusual to have more than one credit card in your wallet — after all, the average American carries four. And it can be nice to have a mix of cards so you can optimize the amount of rewards you can earn in a variety of categories, such a gas, groceries and travel. And in some cases, you can combine points from different cards under the same issuer so you can save even more.

The Chase Ultimate Rewards® (CUR) portal is a great resource for cardholders looking to maximize points. If you have more than one eligible Chase card, you may consider combining points into one account so you can pool rewards and potentially cash them in for greater value.

Chase credit cards that earn Ultimate Rewards include:

Freedom cards are traditionally cash-back cards, but they pair great with either Sapphire card since you can easily maximize rewards through the CUR portal. Points are more valuable when you apply them to purchases inside the CUR portal, so it's better to transfer your cash-back points to a Sapphire card instead of opting for an account credit or electronic deposit.

Here is the additional value given to the Ultimate Rewards Points when you redeem them inside the CUR:

Sapphire Preferred and Ink Business Preferred: 25% more valuable

Sapphire Reserve: 50% more valuable

For instance, 10,000 points with the Freedom card are equal to 15,000 points when redeemed for travel through the CUR portal with the Sapphire Reserve.

Below, CNBC Select provides a step-by-step guide on how to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points.