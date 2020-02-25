It's not unusual to have more than one credit card in your wallet — after all, the average American carries four. And it can be nice to have a mix of cards so you can optimize the amount of rewards you can earn in a variety of categories, such a gas, groceries and travel. And in some cases, you can combine points from different cards under the same issuer so you can save even more.
The Chase Ultimate Rewards® (CUR) portal is a great resource for cardholders looking to maximize points. If you have more than one eligible Chase card, you may consider combining points into one account so you can pool rewards and potentially cash them in for greater value.
Chase credit cards that earn Ultimate Rewards include:
Freedom cards are traditionally cash-back cards, but they pair great with either Sapphire card since you can easily maximize rewards through the CUR portal. Points are more valuable when you apply them to purchases inside the CUR portal, so it's better to transfer your cash-back points to a Sapphire card instead of opting for an account credit or electronic deposit.
Here is the additional value given to the Ultimate Rewards Points when you redeem them inside the CUR:
For instance, 10,000 points with the Freedom card are equal to 15,000 points when redeemed for travel through the CUR portal with the Sapphire Reserve.
Below, CNBC Select provides a step-by-step guide on how to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points.
Transferring CUR points can be a great option for a variety of reasons. If you plan on booking travel through the portal, it's a good idea to consolidate points to one account. This allows you to maximize rewards and offset more of the cost of a hotel or airline ticket. Another reason to transfer your points is if you plan to close your account. If you are considering closing your card, make sure you transfer any points prior to account closure so you don't lose them.
You can easily transfer points between your Ultimate Rewards card accounts or to someone in your household with an Ultimate Rewards card. For instance, you can transfer your Freedom rewards to your Sapphire Preferred card or to your partner's Sapphire Reserve.
However, Chase provides the following disclaimer about transferring CUR points to another cardholder:
"You can move your points, but only to another Chase card with Ultimate Rewards belonging to you, or one member of your household.
If we suspect that you've engaged in fraudulent activity related to your credit card account or Ultimate Rewards, or that you've misused Ultimate Rewards in any way (for example by buying or selling points, moving or transferring points with or to an ineligible third party or account, or repeatedly opening or otherwise maintaining credit card accounts for the sole purpose of generating rewards) we may temporarily prohibit you from earning points or using points you've already earned.
If we believe you've engaged in any of these acts, we'll close your credit card account and you'll lose all your points."
It's in your best interest to abide by these terms so you don't risk account closure or points forfeiture.
If you are interested in sharing your points with a friend, it is possible with Citi's Points Sharing Program. With rewards cards like the Citi Rewards+℠ Card, you may be able to share ThankYou® Points to an eligible Citi cardholder (restrictions may apply).
Information about the Chase Freedom® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.