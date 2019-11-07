The best hotel credit cards of November 2019

If you're loyal to a specific hotel chain, such as Hilton or Marriott, a branded credit card offering increased rewards and benefits can be an easy way to make your stay both more affordable and more luxurious. These mega hospitality companies often have a wide range of hotels in their portfolios — for example, Hilton owns both the high-end Waldorf Astoria and the more affordable Embassy Suites — and using a hotel-specific card can earn you increased rewards, free stays and complimentary room upgrades at a variety of properties.

In addition, many hotel cards offer annual statement credits on resort purchases, free lounge access, complimentary loyalty membership and travel protections. All of these perks usually come with a high annual fee, but it can be worthwhile for frequent travelers.

However, if you're not loyal to a specific hotel chain, these cards can be pretty limiting. If you stay at hotels that aren't a part of the brand's portfolio, you typically only earn 1 point per dollar spent and miss out on unique hotel discounts.

Even if you favor one hotel chain versus another, a general travel credit card may be a better choice than a hotel-specific card. With a travel card, you can earn the same amount of rewards on all hotel purchases, regardless of whether you stay at a Marriott or a Hilton, and you can also benefit from general travel discounts, such as annual travel credits, travel insurance and no foreign transaction fees.

Hotel rewards credit cards offer high rewards rates on purchases made with the brand, but the value of points varies a lot. As a result, for co-branded hotel cards, we only calculated the estimated number of points you can earn after one and five years. The dollar value of points depends on whether you redeem them for hotel stays, merchandise, gift cards and more. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards.)

Here are CNBC Select's picks for the top hotel rewards credit cards: