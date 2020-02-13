3 credit card perks to make your next hotel stay even better

Staying at a hotel should be a pleasant experience, and it can be even more enjoyable when you've got a credit card with hotel-related perks. Many of the best hotel credit cards and travel credit cards offer free night awards and resort credits that make sleeping away from home more affordable and luxurious. Below, CNBC Select reviews three credit card perks that can help make your next hotel stay better.

Free nights

A hotel credit card that offers free night awards gives you an excellent excuse to extend a trip, without paying for an additional night at a hotel. Be aware that certain hotels may charge additional resort fees. The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card offers a complimentary night every account anniversary, which can be redeemed for stays at hotels worth up to 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. The World of Hyatt Credit Card offers two free night awards: one every account anniversary and one after you spend $15,000 during an anniversary year. If you're using a more general travel rewards card, you can sometimes receive a free night when you book travel at participating hotels through the card issuer's travel portal. Typically, you need to meet minimum stay requirements. For example, you may receive the fourth night free if you book and pay for the first three nights.

Annual travel credits

The best travel credit cards offer annual statement credits for hotel or airline expenses that can help reduce the cost of your trip. If you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or Citi Prestige® Card, you receive an annual statement credit ($300 or $250 respectively) that can be used to cover hotels, airfare, parking and more. These credits are automatically applied to eligible purchases, so there's no need to activate or opt in. Simply charge travel-related expenses to your card and expect to receive a credit within the next few months (though it often comes sooner). The Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express offers up to $250 in Hilton resort statement credits each year, which can be used for restaurant, spa and other purchases within Hilton hotel properties. And the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card offers up to $300 in statement credits each year for eligible purchases food, spa and resort purchases at Marriott Bonvoy hotels.

Resort credits and room upgrades

If you pay for a trip with an eligible card or book travel through a special portal, you may receive discounts and perks on hotel stays. Amex Gold and Platinum cardholders who book through American Express Travel and stay two or more consecutive nights with the Hotel Collection can receive a variety of benefits, including a room upgrade at check-in (if available) and a $100 hotel credit to spend on qualifying dining, spa and resort activities. Some co-branded hotel cards offer additional statement credits if you stay at specific hotels. For example, with the Hilton Honors Aspire Card if you book a two-night minimum stay through the card issuer's portal, you'll get up to $100 in credits for qualifying charges at participating Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts and Conrad Hotels & Resorts. Similarly, with the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, if you book a two-night minimum stay at participating Ritz-Carlton or St. Regis hotels, you'll get up to $100 in credit for qualifying charges. These credits and perks are a great way to save on resort activities and benefit from complimentary amenities that would typically cost extra. Learn more: I saved $350 on my vacation by paying with the Amex Gold Card—here's how you can, too Information about the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card and Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

