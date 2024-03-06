Wells Fargo Autograph Card review: A travel card that earns high rewards for no annual fee

The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card has been a solid, low-maintenance travel credit card since its debut in 2022. It doesn't charge any annual or foreign transaction fees, and it earns rewards at a high rate in convenient spending categories such as restaurants, transit and streaming services. When you consider it provides some useful benefits to travelers as a Visa Signature® card, the Autograph punches well above its weight for a card without an annual fee. And starting on April 4, 2024, Wells Fargo is addressing one of the Autograph's biggest cons — that you can't maximize your rewards points' value by transferring them to the loyalty programs of participating airline and hotel partners. With its new Points Transfer program, Wells Fargo has given an already-decent card a new depth of value.

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card Learn More On Well's Fargo's secure site Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.

Annual fee $0 annual fee

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Regular APR 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% variable APR

Balance transfer fee Up to 5%, min: $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Solid rewards on broad spending categories

0% intro APR offer

Get up to $600 cell phone protection (subject to a $25 deductible)

Valuable welcome offer

Access to My Wells Fargo Deals to earn cash back in the form of an account credit when shopping, dining Cons No balance transfer offer Learn More View More

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card review

Welcome bonus

The Wells Fargo Autograph Card offers a sizable welcome bonus of 20,000 cash rewards when you spend at least $1,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening (which is a fairly easy spending goal to meet). That's worth $200 when redeemed for cash rewards.

Benefits and perks

The Wells Fargo Autograph Card offers cardholders a variety of valuable benefits including: Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft (with a $25 deductible) when you pay your monthly bill with the Autograph

Auto rental collision damage waiver coverage (which covers damage from an accident, a natural disaster or vandalism, as well as theft)

Roadside Dispatch, a paid service that can help tow your car, change a flat tire, and more.

Access to the Visa Signature ® Luxury Hotel Collection, where you can book a hotel through www.visasignaturehotels.com and also receive perks like a free room upgrade (when available), complimentary breakfast for two, and more.

Luxury Hotel Collection, where you can book a hotel through www.visasignaturehotels.com and also receive perks like a free room upgrade (when available), complimentary breakfast for two, and more. Access to the My Wells Fargo Deals program, which allows you to earn cash back with participating merchants.

How to earn and redeem points

Earning The Wells Fargo Autograph Card earns points at the following rates: Unlimited 3X points on travel, restaurants, gas, transit, streaming services and phone plans

Unlimited 1X points on all other purchases Because there's no cap on these rewards, the sky's the limit (or more realistically, your bank account) when it comes to earning points. Redeeming Rewards do not expire if your account remains open and can be redeemed in a variety of ways through Wells Fargo's rewards portal, including: Travel, such as airfare and hotel stays

Statement credits

Gift cards (in $25 increments)

Shopping with participating merchants Starting April 4, 2024, you can also transfer your points to the loyalty programs of participating partners. Wells Fargo has announced the initial lineup of partners as: Choice Privileges®

Air France-KLM

Flying Blue

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

AerClub

Iberia Plus Right now, Wells Fargo points are generally valued at one cent per point, but being able to transfer your Wells Fargo rewards points to partners should give them a big boost in value, similar to Chase's Ultimate Rewards points and American Express' Membership Points.

Rates and fees

While the Autograph Card doesn't have an annual or foreign transaction fee, it comes with a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of each balance transfer, whichever is greater. Late payment fees are up to $40. New cardholders can also benefit from the card's 12-month 0% introductory annual percentage rate (APR) from account opening. After that, it's a 20.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable APR, based on your creditworthiness.

Card comparison

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card vs. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate

Regular APR 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% intro for 120 days from account opening then BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Like the Wells Fargo Autograph Card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers an easy-to-understand rewards program. In this case, the Active Cash earns 2% unlimited cash rewards on almost all purchases including groceries, gas, dining out, travel, utilities and general purchases. That alone makes it an excellent partner to the Autograph card, since it helps cover any gaps (like groceries) left by the Autograph's reward categories. An even better reason to use the Autograph and Active Cash together is that (provided you have an Autograph card) the cash rewards earned by the Active Cash can also be transferred to the airlines and hotels participating in Wells Fargo's new Point Transfer system. That means instead of redeeming your cash rewards earned by the Active Cash as a statement credit (for example), you'll be able to put them toward expensive airfare where they'll give you more value. Using the Autograph and the Active Cash at the same time turns you into a machine for earning rewards points, and can help make a once-in-a-lifetime vacation much more attainable. Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Enjoy 4.5% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services, 6.5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; and 3% cash back on all other purchases (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year). After your first year or $20,000 spent, enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus INTRO OFFER: Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back!

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.49% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Member FDIC. Terms apply. Read our Chase Freedom Unlimited® review.

While the Wells Fargo Autograph Card boasts some tempting rewards and benefits, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® also offers a ton of perks with no annual fee. Not only does it come with a generous welcome bonus of $200 after spending $500 in the first 3 months of account opening, but you'll also get 5% cash back on Chase travel purchased through the Ultimate Rewards® portal, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases. That means you can earn rewards at a faster pace compared to the Wells Fargo Autograph Card.

Is the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card right for you?

The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card can be a solid choice for cardholders looking to accumulate points on travel or other everyday purchases. This is great especially since the categories remain intact year-round, so you don't have to worry about shifting your spending priorities. You also don't have to worry about paying an annual fee or being charged extra while traveling abroad. However, this may not be the best card if you're a frequent traveler who enjoys premium perks like airport lounge access or maximizing your points through transfer partners. Additionally, while you would earn 3X points on various categories, groceries do not seem to be one of them. On the other hand, you could pair this card with another rewards credit card like the Chase Freedom Unlimited® or the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to get the most bang for your buck.

Bottom line

The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card is great for its straightforward yet rewarding rewards program, particularly for travel and everyday spending. However, if you're seeking additional premium benefits or an enhanced rewards program, you could try pairing it with another rewards travel credit card to maximize value.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every credit card review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best credit cards. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.