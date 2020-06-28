Here's the difference between Visa Traditional, Signature and Infinite cards

Choosing a new credit card is a big undertaking since there are hundreds of cards available and numerous rewards, benefits and fees to consider. One way you can narrow down your search is to compare perks provided by credit card networks, such as Visa.

Every Visa-backed credit card is designated a certain tier — Traditional, Signature and Infinite — and each tier offers a variety of added benefits and coverage levels. For example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is a Visa Infinite card, which comes with the highest level of benefits, including travel insurance and Priority Pass lounge access.

Typically in order to get higher-tier benefits, you'll need to pay a steep annual fee — as shown by the Reserve card's $550 annual fee. However, there are instances where you may be upgraded to a more elite tier based on your credit history and relationship with your card issuer.

While Visa cards provide many of the benefits listed below, the exact perks and terms you receive vary by card issuer. As a result, you may not receive every Visa Signature perk even if your card is that tier. Check with your issuer for complete benefit coverage and the exact terms and conditions. Once you confirm coverage, you'll need to pay with your eligible Visa credit card to take advantage of the benefits and in some circumstances activation may be required.

Below, CNBC Select breaks down the benefits that may come with Traditional, Signature and Infinite Visa credit cards.