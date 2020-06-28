Here's the difference between Visa Traditional, Signature and Infinite cards

Choosing a new credit card is a big undertaking since there are hundreds of cards available and numerous rewards, benefits and fees to consider. One way you can narrow down your search is to compare perks provided by credit card networks, such as Visa.
Every Visa-backed credit card is designated a certain tier — Traditional, Signature and Infinite — and each tier offers a variety of added benefits and coverage levels. For example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is a Visa Infinite card, which comes with the highest level of benefits, including travel insurance and Priority Pass lounge access.
Typically in order to get higher-tier benefits, you'll need to pay a steep annual fee — as shown by the Reserve card's $550 annual fee. However, there are instances where you may be upgraded to a more elite tier based on your credit history and relationship with your card issuer.
While Visa cards provide many of the benefits listed below, the exact perks and terms you receive vary by card issuer. As a result, you may not receive every Visa Signature perk even if your card is that tier. Check with your issuer for complete benefit coverage and the exact terms and conditions. Once you confirm coverage, you'll need to pay with your eligible Visa credit card to take advantage of the benefits and in some circumstances activation may be required.
Below, CNBC Select breaks down the benefits that may come with Traditional, Signature and Infinite Visa credit cards.
The entry-level tier, Visa Traditional, provides basic purchase protections and access to various experiences. Here are the benefits you may get:
Visa Signature cards include the features offered with Traditional cards, plus over 20 additional perks. Here are the benefits you may receive:
Visa Infinite is the highest tier you can get and comes with all of the benefits from Traditional and Signature. Many of the Visa Infinite perks offer higher levels of protection compared to the Visa Signature version of the benefits.
For instance, Signature cardholders receive return protection on eligible items up to $250, while Infinite cardholders receive coverage on items up to $300. And both tiers provide trip delay reimbursement up to $300, but Signature cardholders qualify for coverage on trips that are delayed more than 12 hours while Infinite cardholders only have to wait six hours.
Check with your card issuer to verify the coverage details.
Now that you know the different perks you can receive with the three tiers of Visa credit cards, you can fine-tune your credit card search to include the benefits that matter the most to you. While the terms differ by card, you can message or call card issuers to verify which perks they offer prior to applying for a card. Plus, you'll always be able to benefit from standard Visa perks, such as zero liability protection and shopping discounts, regardless of your card's tier.
Take note: Due to the coronavirus, many in-person events have been paused. However, certain states may have access to bookings.