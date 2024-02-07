5 valuable benefits of the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate

Regular APR 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% intro for 120 days from account opening then BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros Unlimited cash rewards

$200 cash rewards welcome bonus

No annual fee

Introductory APR period for first 15 months

Access to Visa Signature® Concierge

Get up to $600 cell phone protection (subject to a $25 deductible) Cons 3% fee charged on foreign transactions Learn More View More

Easy-to-earn intro bonus

The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card has a healthy welcome bonus compared to other no-annual-fee credit cards. New card members can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first three months after opening the account. What makes this card's bonus offer so useful is how easy it is to earn. The spending requirement averages out to under $167 a month for the first three months to qualify for the bonus, which is a much smaller threshold than what you'll find with most of the other best welcome bonus offers.

Top-tier intro 0% APR offer

Credit card interest rates are notoriously high, and if you have credit card debt, a 0% intro APR offer can give you a jumpstart on paying it off. The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card comes with an intro 0% APR for 15 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for new card members, then a variable 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% APR applies. A typical rewards card may offer an intro APR for 12 months and it sometimes only applies to purchases or balance transfers. However, with this card, the intro APR applies to both purchases and qualifying balance transfers, and you're getting an additional three months of no interest. You must complete a balance transfer within the first 120 days of account opening to qualify for the intro APR. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening. After the first 120 days, the standard balance transfer fee is up to 5% of the amount transferred ($5 minimum).

2% back everywhere

Wells Fargo Active Cash Card members earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases. This simple rewards structure is a great option for everyday purchases that won't earn bonus rewards with another card. The typical cash-back card earns 1% on purchases that fall outside of special bonus categories, which can earn up to 5% back. By relying on the Wells Fargo Active Cash for that spending, you're doubling your rate of return.

Cell phone insurance

When you pay your cell phone bill with the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card, you'll qualify for the card's cell phone protection. With this coverage, you can be reimbursed up to $600 per claim for theft, damage or loss of a covered cell phone. This insurance pays up to two claims per 12 months and there's a $25 deductible.

No annual fee

The best travel credit card and rewards credit card benefits are usually attached to cards with annual fees. Generally, the bigger the annual fee, the better the benefits. However, it can be a hassle to utilize all of a card's perks to justify paying the yearly fee. With a no-annual-fee card, it's much simpler. All the value you receive from the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card's intro APR, welcome bonus, unlimited 2% cash back or cell phone protection doesn't need to be added to a complicated calculation to justify paying an annual fee. (see rates and fees)

Bottom line

The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card has a lot of the best features you should look for in a rewards credit card. Its welcome bonus is generous when you consider that it has no annual fee. On top of that, it earns a flat 2% back on all spending, which makes it a great card for everyday purchases. For anyone looking to ease the sting of credit card interest, both purchases and balance transfers can qualify for this card's intro-APR offer.

