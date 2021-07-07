Wells Fargo Active Cash Card vs Citi Double Cash Credit Card: Which is the better 2% cash-back card?

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

If you're looking for an easy-to-use rewards credit card, you can't get much better than one that offers unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases. While the Citi® Double Cash Card has been the top choice in this category for years, last week Wells Fargo launched the Wells Fargo Active CashSM Card, giving consumers another strong option. Both cards take the effort out of earning cash back, giving cardholders a flat 2% cash rewards on all purchases. While there are many similarities between the two cards, we dug into all the bells and whistles you get with the Double Cash Card and the Active Cash Card, comparing them based on their rewards programs, welcome bonuses, annual fees, APR and foreign transaction fees.

Welcome bonus

When it comes to the welcome bonus, the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card has a big leg up. New cardholders can earn $200 cash rewards when they spend $1,000 within the first three months of card membership. At the moment, the Citi Double Cash Card is not offering new cardholders a welcome bonus. Winner: The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card because new cardholders have the opportunity to earn a $200 welcome bonus.

Rewards

Perks

Since both cards are no-annual-fee cash-back cards, they don't come with many of the extra perks or benefits that more premium travel cards have. The Active Cash Card does offer cell phone protection if you use the card to pay for your cell phone bill. If your phone is damaged or stolen, Wells Fargo will reimburse the replacement or repair of your cell phone for up to $600 (with a $25 deductible). Additionally, Active Cash cardholders will have access to the Visa Concierge Service, a 24/7 personal assistance hotline that helps people with travel and entertainment related requests like making hotel reservations or booking concert tickets. Another perk that Active Cash users can enjoy is the Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection, a portfolio of curated hotels, resorts and properties. When cardholders book a hotel or resort stay through the collection, they'll get perks like a food and beverage credit and complimentary breakfast. The Citi Double Cash cardholders have access to Citi Entertainment, which allows them to purchase tickets, including presale tickets, for concerts, sporting events, theater shows and dining experiences. Winner: The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card because it offers cell phone protection in addition to access to the Visa Concierge Service and the Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection.

Fees

The Active Cash Card and the Double Cash Card are quite similar cards when it comes to annual fees, foreign transaction fees and APRs. Neither card has an annual fee. And you'll want to consider another card if you're an international traveler, as both have a 3% foreign transaction fee on all purchases made abroad. Both cards are good if you're looking to make a balance transfer. The Citi Double Cash Card has a 18-month 0% introductory APR on balance transfers (after, 13.99% to 23.99% variable APR), and the Active Cash Card has a shorter, 15-month 0% APR introductory period on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (then, a variable APR of 14.99% - 24.99%). For balance transfers, the Active Cash Card has an introductory balance transfer fee of 3% ($5 minimum). To qualify for the intro 0% intro APR, balance transfers must be done within 120 days from account opening. For the Citi Double Cash Card, the balance transfer fee is 3% or a minimum of $5. Balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening in order to qualify for the 0% intro APR . Winner: Tie. While both cards offer 0% APR on balance transfers, the Citi Double Cash Card has a longer intro period at 18 months. The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card has the benefit of offering a 0% APR intro period for purchases, too.

Bottom line

Since both cards are quite similar with no annual feel and a flat-rate cash rewards program, consumers would be well served with either card. The Active Cash Card narrowly edges out the Double Cash Card because of its $200 welcome rewards bonus, the added benefit of cell phone protection and perks of Visa Signature membership. But if you're looking for a flat-rate cash-back card that offers balance transfers, you're better off going with the Citi Double Cash Card, which has a slightly longer 0% APR introductory period.

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card Learn More Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $1,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 15 months from account opening

Regular APR 14.99% to 24.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Citi® Double Cash Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

Welcome bonus No current offer

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 13.99% - 23.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards offer the best value, Select analyzed popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee. While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.

