Wells Fargo rolls out no-annual-fee Active Cash Credit Card with 2% cash rewards and $200 welcome bonus

Wells Fargo has rolled out its newest credit card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card, which has no-annual fee and earns a flat 2% cash rewards across the board. This card comes with a generous welcome bonus of $200 cash rewards after spending $1,000 within the first three months of card opening. The Active Cash is a good option for individuals interested in a cash-back card with no annual fee and no rotating bonus spending categories that require activation. The Active CashSM Card also offers a 15 month 0% APR introductory period on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (then, a variable APR of 14.99% 19.99% or 24.99%).

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card Learn More Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $1,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 15 months from account opening

Regular APR 14.99% to 24.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

With the launch of the Active Cash Card, Wells Fargo is making a renewed push into the credit card space. While Wells Fargo is the number 2 issuer of debit cards in the U.S., it has long lagged behind in number of credit card accounts compared to other large retail banks like, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup. The Active CashSM Card competes directly against the Citi® Double Cash Card, which offers 2% cash back (1% when you purchase and 1% when you pay) and a 0% introductory APR period for 18 months on purchases and balance transfers (after, variable 13.99% to 23.99%). The biggest difference between the two products is that that Citi Double Cash does not offer a welcome bonus, while the Active CashSM Card has launched with a $200 cash rewards for new applicants. The Active Cash also offers perks like cell phone protection if you use the card to pay your cell phone bill.

Citi® Double Cash Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

Welcome bonus No current offer

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 13.99% - 23.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

The Active CashSM Card may be a good fit for you if you don't spend more in, or don't want to keep track of, certain bonus categories that other cards may offer (i.e. dining, groceries or gas) since it offers 2% cash rewards on purchases. It's also good for those who prefer cash back instead of airline miles and/or hotel points or people not interested in learning a new rewards program. The cash rewards can be redeemed as a statement credit, through a Wells Fargo ATM by using a Wells Fargo debit or ATM card, as a direct deposit into a Wells Fargo savings or checking account or as a paper check. If you travel a lot internationally, this card might not be your best option because of the 3% foreign transaction fee. CNBC Select calculated how many rewards the average American can earn in a year when using their Wells Fargo Active Cash Card. We worked with the location intelligence firm Esri, who provided us with a sample annual spending budget of $22,126. We found that, in the first year of card membership, the Active Cash Card earned $643 in cash back, including the welcome bonus. When subtracting the welcome bonus, the card would earn $443 on average based on the sample budget from Esri. If you're interested in other 2% flat cash-back cards, you may consider the Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature® Card or PayPal Cashback Mastercard®. However, these cards don't come with some of the benefits offered by the Active CashSM Card: neither card offers a welcome bonus or a 0% introductory APR period on balance transfers or purchases. They also both require that cash-back rewards be deposited into accounts associated with their respective companies.

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards offer the best value, Select analyzed popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee. While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.