PayPal Credit Card review: 2% cash back on all purchases with no annual fee

The PayPal Cashback Mastercard® is a straight-forward cash back credit card that delivers solid value without any frills. As you spend on the card, you'll earn 2% cash back on all purchases. The cash back you earn goes directly into your PayPal account. Below, Select breaks down the rewards, benefits and fees associated with the PayPal Cashback Mastercard to help you decide if it's right for your needs.

PayPal Cashback Credit Card Review

PayPal Cashback Mastercard® Learn More Information about the PayPal Cashback Mastercard® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 2% cash back on all purchases

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% to 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Competitive 2% cash back on everything you purchase

Rewards can be redeemed at any amount, without the typical $25 minimum

Easily integrates with your PayPal account

No fee on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons Cash-back redemptions are limited to deposits to your PayPal account, your linked bank account or debit card

No introductory 0% APR for purchases or balance transfers

High APR range of 21.49% to 28.49%

No welcome bonus, so you can’t maximize rewards during the first few months of card opening Estimated cash back earned after 1 year: $443

$443 Estimated cash back earned after 5 years: $2,213 Learn More View More

Benefits and perks

The PayPal credit card is concise in its offering, making it a great fit for consumers looking for a simple way to save money on their purchases. However, there are a few features to the card worth noting, including: 2% cash back on all purchases, and the rewards never expire

Instant access to credit line for PayPal purchases

15% discount on airport meet & greet services through Mastercard Airport Concierge

Free identity monitoring The only caveat to this card is that you must have a PayPal account open and in good standing before applying for the card. It's free to open and takes about two minutes. You can open an account here, just be sure to select the 'personal' account. Additionally, this card doesn't have a welcome offer like many other cash back credit cards.

How to earn and redeem cash back

Earning cash back on spending Select calculated how much cash back the average American can earn in a year when using their PayPal Cashback Mastercard. We worked with the location intelligence firm Esri, who provided us with a sample annual spending budget of $22,126. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). With all spending considered, this would give a cardholder $442 in cash back in the first year. Over a five year period, cardholders could potentially earn $2,212 — although the total amount will depend on an individual's annual spending habits. Redeeming cash back You can redeem the earned cash back in two ways: Direct deposit to your checking account

Redeem the cash back for PayPal purchases Many online merchants accept PayPal as a payment method, and you can use the cash back you've accrued on the card for your purchase.

Rates and fees

The card has no annual fee. It has a 3% foreign transaction fee on all international purchases. Late payment fees can be up to $40.

Card comparison

While the PayPal Cashback Mastercard is a solid pick as a cash back credit card, there are other cards that are potentially more lucrative to consider to help you save on your purchases. PayPal credit card vs. Citi® Double Cash Card The Citi® Double Cash Card is another great cash-back credit card as it offers an identical 2% cash back on all purchases: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill. The card also offer a valuable 0% intro APR for the first 18 months on balance transfers (13.99% - 23.99% thereafter; balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening and there's an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5), which is a great way to save on interest charges on revolving credit card debt. However, to redeem the cash back you've earned for either a statement credit, cash into your bank account or check in the mail you must have accrued at least $25 in total cash back. So if you're debating between the two cards, the cash-back potential is identical. However, if you also have a Citi card that also earns transferrable ThankYou points, like The Citi Premier® Card, you can transfer your cash back from your Citi® Double Cash Card into ThankYou points. These points can then be transferred to airline partners, where you'll often get much more value from your points when redeeming this way. If you need to consolidate existing credit card debt, the Citi Double Cash card is also a better choice.

Citi® Double Cash Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

Welcome bonus No current offer

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 13.99% - 23.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 2% cash back on all eligible purchases

Simple cash-back program that doesn't require activation or spending caps

One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers at 18 months Cons No welcome bonus, so you can’t maximize rewards during the first few months of card opening

Minimum cash-back redemption of $25

3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $443

$443 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,213 Learn More View More

PayPal credit card vs. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is a solid pick for a cash back card for your wallet. When you spend on the card, you will earn: 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%)

6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more

1% cash back on other purchases And the card comes with a valuable welcome offer where you can earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months. The card comes with perks too like an up to $120 Equinox credit, *rental car insurance and return protection. Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/ benefitsguide for more details. Lastly, the card has a $0 intro annual fee the first year, and $95 annual fee after that. (See rates and fees). So if you're deciding between the two cards, it comes down to a simple math equation and your own preference. The $300 welcome bonus, higher cash-back categories and no annual fee in the first year will likely make the Blue Cash Preferred the better card in year one. However, after the first year, depending on your spending and preferences, the two cards' rewards may be closer. So if you plan on holding either one of these cards long term, be sure to weigh which one will earn you more cash back based on your spending habits.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Welcome bonus Earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros High 6% cash back at U.S. supermarket spending (up to $6,000 a year, then 1%)

Unlimited 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

Unlimited 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit

Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Pay $0 plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months after account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors. Cons 2.7% fee on purchases made abroad Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $679

$679 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,397 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Who the PayPal Credit Card is best for

The PayPal Cashback Mastercard® is a great fit for someone who doesn't want to pay an annual fee and for those who want a no-frills cash-back credit card that connects to their PayPal account. It also should be appealing to those who don't want to keep track of bonus spending categories all the while still earning a respectable amount of cash back on all purchases. The cash back earned can go straight into your PayPal account, which can than be either deposited into your bank account or used for future purchases using PayPal. If you're a frequent PayPal user, it could be convenient to have the rewards deposited straight into your PayPal account.

Bottom line

The PayPal Cashback Mastercard is a solid cash-back credit card for consumers looking for simplicity and a way to save on their purchases. However, it's light in other benefits and features. But before you open a new credit card to save on your purchases, it's best to ensure you have a solid budget in place to manage your monthly spending and to make sure you're in a financially stable place.

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card, click here. * Car Rental Loss or Damage Coverage is offered through American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc.

