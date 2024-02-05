How to use the Wells Fargo Active Cash for a balance transfer

How balance transfers work on the Wells Fargo Active Cash

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate

Regular APR 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% intro for 120 days from account opening then BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Unlimited cash rewards

$200 cash rewards welcome bonus

No annual fee

Introductory APR period for first 15 months

Access to Visa Signature® Concierge

Get up to $600 cell phone protection (subject to a $25 deductible) Cons 3% fee charged on foreign transactions Learn More View More

The Wells Fargo Active Cash offers a 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, you'll pay a variable APR of 20.24%, 25.24% or 29.99%. You need to make the transfer within 120 days from account opening to qualify for the intro rate. During this period, you can also qualify for the intro balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the transferred amount (whichever is greater). The regular balance transfer fee on the card is 5% (with a minimum of $5). Note that your balance transfer won't earn you rewards. The Wells Fargo Active Cash offers 2% cash rewards on purchases, but balance transfers are considered a different transaction category. Still, this is a generous offer. For example, let's say you want to transfer a $1,000 balance from a card with a 20% APR. If you pay $75 per month, you'll pay it off in 15 months, losing $138 to interest. But if you transfer the balance to the Wells Fargo Active Cash, you'll pay it off in under 14 months if you make the same monthly payment. Moreover, you'll save $108 after subtracting the 3% balance transfer fee. But if you have a higher credit card balance, 15 months might not be enough time to pay it all off. If that's the case, consider applying for a different balance transfer card. For example, Wells Fargo also offers the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card that gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.24%, 24.74% or 29.99% variable APR thereafter, see rates and fees). There's an intro balance transfer fee of 5% for each balance transfer, with a minimum of $5 completed within 120 days from account opening qualify for the introductory rate.The card has a $0 annual fee.

The Citi Simplicity® Card is another excellent option. Similarly, it provides 0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from the date of the first transfer. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, the issuer will charge a variable APR of 19.24% to 29.99%. This card also has a $0 annual fee.

Citi Simplicity® Card Learn More On Citi's Secure Site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening.

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Terms apply. Read our Citi Simplicity® Card review.

How to transfer a balance to the Wells Fargo Active Cash

If you've done the math and decided that the Wells Fargo Active Cash is the right card for your balance transfer, there are several steps you'll need to complete. Get approved for the card. You'll most likely need good or excellent credit to qualify. Request a balance transfer within 120 days. You can do so by logging in to your online account or calling the issuer. Note that not all accounts are eligible for balance transfers, although Wells Fargo doesn't specify how that's determined. Provide the required information, including account numbers for your creditors and the amounts you want to transfer. Your balance transfer limit is typically your credit limit, unless the issuer indicates otherwise. Wait for your balance transfer to go through. Your request may take up to two weeks to reflect in your account. In the meantime, make sure to continue paying your old card on time.

What to do after you transfer the balance

Once you complete the balance transfer, the real work begins. For the transfer to save you money and help you ditch the debt, you'll need plenty of patience and dedication. Here are some tips on how to make it all work. Stay disciplined You want to ensure you pay off the transferred balance before the intro period expires. This way, you can avoid hefty interest charges. Additionally, if you still have some leftover balance on your old card, make your monthly payments on time and stay committed to your debt payoff goal. Avoid making new purchases A balance transfer frees up the credit limit on your old card. This might tempt you to spend and add to that card's low balance. Resist — it's too easy to slip into even more debt if you don't. Commit to healthy credit habits A balance transfer might be a convenient debt consolidation tool. But ideally want to avoid taking on so much debt in the first place. Practice living within your means and beef up your savings so that an emergency won't put you in the red. If you haven't yet, start building an emergency fund and keep it in a high-yield savings account. CNBC Select recommends LendingClub which consistently advertises a high APY. You'll need an initial $100 deposit to open the account, but afterward, there's no minimum balance required.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 5.00%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

Bottom line

The Wells Fargo Active Cash can be an excellent choice for your balance transfer. Besides a generous intro offer, the card provides ongoing value through cash-back rewards. Still, make sure to do the math to see if the offer is a good match for you — and don't forget to consider other cards too.

