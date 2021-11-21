9 ways to earn a credit card welcome bonus, responsibly

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Select analyzes the different ways you can earn a valuable credit card bonus, without overspending or stretching yourself too thin.

It can be a somewhat daunting experience to spend that amount of cash in a short time frame, but with a little planning, it's quite simple to accomplish.

Credit card welcome bonuses are a great way to quickly bolster your points, miles or rewards' balances. But nearly all welcome offers come with a prerequisite to spend a specific amount of money within a certain amount of time.

So, before you get that next credit card , it's key to try and time your sign up when you have a lot of upcoming expenses. But if you're still having difficulties meeting the minimum spending requirements, here are a few ideas of how you can earn that next bonus, responsibly:

However, it's equally important to not make purchases you wouldn't normally make to simply meet the bonus offer. This is the equivalent of spending a dollar to earn a few pennies.

When signing up for a new credit card, the welcome bonus is typically the most valuable benefit of the card in the first year — so it's important to meet the threshold within the allotted time period.

Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here .

Use it on all purchases

On a daily basis, you may make one or more small purchases. Whether it's a cup of coffee or filling up your gas tank, each purchase can quickly help you get closer to earning the card bonus.

Even though these purchases are small, they can quickly add up over time. So the best strategy to follow is to eliminate all other cards from your wallet while you are working towards the minimum spend threshold. Also, consider adding it to pay for your recurring subscriptions.

Contact your auto and home insurance to see if you can pay ahead

Many insurers will allow you to pay your premium ahead of time, and sometimes they'll even give you a discounted rate when you do so.

So, if you have the available funds to pay off your insurance premiums ahead of time, this can quickly help get you closer to earning your welcome bonus.

Pay your rent or mortgage

Paying your housing bill with a credit card may seem odd, but it can be done with a few simple steps.

If you're a renter, contact your landlord to see if they accept card payments. If they do accept credit cards they may levy a 2-3% surcharge. In the case of earning a welcome offer, it may be worth paying the fee.

If you own your home but have a mortgage, consider using a credit card bill-pay service like Plastiq. For a 2.85% fee the company will issue a check directly to your lender and charge your credit card.

Friends and family expenses can help

If you have trusted friends or family members with large expenses in the near future, ask them if they wouldn't mind paying with your card or an authorized user card.

For example, if you know (and trust) someone who is purchasing a new iPhone, you could pay for their phone and have them reimburse you by check, cash or a payment app like Venmo, Zelle or PayPal.

Pay your taxes

If you owe taxes, there are several ways to pay using a credit card. However, if you owe a significant amount, paying with a card is only advisable if you have the funds to pay the statement immediately, or by putting it on a 0% intro APR card.

There are a few servicers you can use to pay your taxes. The cheapest one, PayUSATax, currently charges 1.96% to process payment by credit card. You can see the three different options here.

On my 2021 taxes, for example, I owed an amount I didn't feel comfortable paying upfront. Therefore, I paid my taxes using the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card as the card offers 0% introductory APR for the first 15 months that your account is open (14.99% - 24.99% variable after that). I paid the 1.96% fee, but with the welcome offer of $200 after spending $500 or more in the first three months of card membership, I still came out ahead.

As I make payments on my balance over the next 15 months, I will either pay off the balance in full at the end of the 0%-APR-intro period, or I can use another balance transfer credit card to extend my repayment period.

School tuition and/or daycare services

Tuition and daycare services continue to rise in price, with no signs of slowing down. But before you pay your next invoice, check to see if your school or daycare provider accepts credit cards.

If they do, this could easily put you over the spending threshold on many credit cards.

If they don't, you can consider using a credit card bill pay service like Plastiq, but the 2.85% fee may be difficult to stomach with a large purchase like this.

Down payment on a car

If you're in the market to purchase a vehicle and plan to do so from a car dealership, you can talk with the financing department to see if you can make the down payment using a credit card.

Some car dealerships are hesitant to accept credit card payments because of chargebacks and absorbing processing fees, but you may be able to negotiate a card payment into the deal.

FSA/HSA reimbursements

If you use either a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) or Health Savings Account (HSA) to fund your healthcare related purchases, they may issue you a debit card to spend with.

While the debit card is convenient, you can easily use your personal credit card for those expenses. Then submit your healthcare receipts for reimbursement and pay off your credit card with the money from your reimbursement check.

Charitable donations

If you want a simple tax deduction and have a verifiable nonprofit you choose to donate to, you can use your credit card to make a donation.

Some nonprofit organizations prefer to not receive donations via credit card as they have to incur a fee, so you may want to consider using a bill pay service.