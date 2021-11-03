American Express cardholders can now get six months of free coffee

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. On Wednesday, American Express announced a partnership with Panera Bread, a chain restaurant with over 2,100 locations across the United States. Famously known for its pastries and sandwiches, it introduced the MyPanera+ subscription in 2020 which includes unlimited iced coffee, hot coffee and tea for $8.99 per month. And now, American Express cardholders can get access to MyPanera+ for six months for free. Here's what you need to know, and how to sign up.

How to get free coffee with Amex and Panera

As soon as I received the email about the partnership, I signed up for MyPanera+ through my Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express. Any cardholder of an American Express card should be eligible for the deal. Here are the steps to get signed up: Click this link to begin the sign-up process Confirm the active American Express card account Complete the sign up for your Panera Bread loyalty account To ensure you've successfully signed up for the free drink benefit, log into your Panera Bread loyalty account either online or in the Panera Bread app. Once you see your the benefit appear in your profile, visit your local Panera Bread and let the cashier know you are redeeming your free drink. All you need to give them is your phone number at the register. You are eligible for a free drink every two hours. You must sign up by Jan. 31, 2022, and you will receive six months of free coffee. However, after the six months, you will be charged the regular price of $8.99/month.

Our favorite American Express credit cards

American Express has added unique benefits recently, including a free membership to Calm, a meditation app. This is in addition to the myriad of other benefits offered by American Express credit cards. Remember, every American Express card is eligible for this deal, even ones with no annual fee. Here are a few of our favorites:

Bottom line

