What is a chargeback—and how to dispute credit card transactions

If you paid for an item but never received it, or it arrived damaged, you may be frustrated and want your money back, justifiably. As a result, you may try to dispute it with your credit card issuer through the process of a chargeback.
Chargebacks are different from refunds, but both can result in you receiving a credit for an order that went wrong or a fraudulent charge on your account.
Below, CNBC Select reviews what a chargeback is, how it differs from a refund and how to ask for one if a delivery goes wrong or you see a red flag on your credit card statement.
Chargebacks are a consumer protection tool that allow consumers to get their money back for fraudulent charges or purchases that don't live up to standards by submitting a dispute with their card issuer.
If you notice a transaction on your credit card account that doesn't look familiar or run into issues with a recent order, you may want to (and should) dispute the transaction. Generally, you'll have two options when disputing a transaction: refund or chargeback.
A refund comes directly from a merchant, while a chargeback comes from your card issuer.
The first step in the dispute process should be to go directly to the merchant and request a refund. This may require you to bring the item back to the store with a copy of your receipt, or you may be able to contact customer support and get a refund online.
For instance, I recently received an item from Amazon that didn't live up to standards. The item was unwrapped and said "try me out." I began the dispute process by directly contacting Amazon customer service via chat and explaining the issue. Moments later I received a refund for the item, but that may not always be the case. If Amazon wasn't willing to credit the purchase, I would have requested a chargeback with my credit card issuer.
Chargebacks should be the next step if asking the merchant for a refund doesn't work. You initiate a chargeback directly with your card issuer in the hopes of the transaction being reversed.
There are several situations that qualify for requesting a chargeback, such as:
If asking the merchant for a refund didn't work, request a chargeback with your credit card issuer. Many card issuers let you dispute transactions by phone, mail or online. You may also be able to submit a dispute directly through your card issuer's mobile app.
When you submit a chargeback, you may need to include supporting documents, such as copies of a receipt, invoice, contract and any communications you had with the merchant. Anticipate that the dispute can last up to 90 days or two billing cycles, whichever is shorter.
Once you submit a chargeback request, the exact process varies depending on your card issuer, network and situation, but generally results in some back-and-forth between various parties. Here's an example of how the process may go, according to Experian: