Here's the best way to redeem Amex Membership Rewards points

How to redeem your American Express points for maximum value

Transfer to airline partners

The hands-down best way to spend your Amex points is to redeem them with a travel partner instead of booking through Amex Travel. Using the Amex Travel portal only gives a value of one cent per Membership Rewards point for flights, whereas transfers to airline partners, on the other hand, can yield up 15 cents per point if you play your cards right. Amex partners with 19 airlines including AeroMexico, ANA, British Airways, Delta, JetBlue and Virgin Atlantic. Most Membership Rewards transfers process instantly, while others can take up to 48 hours. Use the airline points to pay for flights, and you'll see how the exchange rate works in your favor. Hone in a little more, and you'll soon find shrewd ways to stretch your points further. Like this little-known hack we love: Transfer your Membership Rewards points to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, then book a business or first class flight on All Nippon Airways (ANA). It's a genius trick that can score you an upgraded flight from west coast cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco to Japan for just 90,000 points round-trip (business class) or 110,000 points round-trip (first class). Flights from the East Coast cost just a little more. A round-trip first class flight from the U.S. to Japan can easily cost $15,000. If you booked this through the Amex travel portal you'd have to cough up 1.5 million points. But by transferring your Amex points to Virgin Atlantic you'll be paying just a small fraction of an otherwise gargantuan cost. To help you gauge how long it'd take to earn enough miles, let's look at how many points a popular Amex card bonus earns. The American Express® Gold Card earns qualifying new cardmembers 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first six months from account opening. That's two-thirds of the way to a round-trip business class ticket to Japan using the above redemption strategy, and the card continues earning on purchases at the following rates: 4X Membership Rewards® points on restaurants worldwide (including takeout and delivery, plus, Uber Eats purchases) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X)

3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com

1X points on all other purchases

Book rooms with hotel partners

Just as airline partner transfers result in amazing deals, so do transfers with Amex hotel partners. Amex partners with three hotel chains: Hilton, Marriott and Choice. Using the same strategy above, you can transfer Membership Rewards points to the hotel program at an often higher value. Hilton offers the best transfer ratio value, at 2 Hilton points per 1 Membership Rewards point. Marriott and Choice hotels offer a 1-to-1 ratio. Using this ratio, here's how many hotel points you could get by transferring 75,000 Membership Rewards points (equal to the welcome bonus you can get with the The Platinum Card® from American Express after spending $5,000 within six months of account opening): Hilton: 150,000 points

150,000 points Marriott: 75,000 points

75,000 points Choice: 75,000 points You'll typically yield more value by transferring your points to airline partners and booking flights, but using points for hotel stays can be smart too. You'll do well when redeeming points for luxury hotels or when demand for hotels is high which translates into high cash prices. You can book the Conrad Maldives for 95,000 Hilton points a night, meaning the Amex Platinum welcome bonus would almost be enough to reward cardmembers with a two-night stay. Rooms at the Conrad Maldives can go for more than $1,000 a night.

Invest with Charles Schwab

If you have an American Express Platinum Card® for Schwab, you can transfer your points to a qualifying brokerage account at a rate of 1.25 cents per point. This is an incredible deal, considering the normal cash-out rate to turn Membership Rewards points into a statement credit is .6 cents per point. But unlike regular cash back, of course, card members will continue to earn on that cash while investing their Membership Rewards® points in the stock market. New cardmembers can earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $5,000 in purchases in their first three months, which equates to a $750 deposit into your eligible Schwab account. In addition to the Amex welcome bonus, Charles Schwab account holders can receive additional cash boosts when their holdings reach the a certain thresholds at the time of account approval (and annually thereafter): $100 card statement credit if your qualifying Schwab holdings are equal to or greater than $250,000

$200 card statement credit if your qualifying Schwab holdings are equal to or greater than $1,000,000 The Platinum card also comes with perks like airport lounge access, hotel elite status, up to $200 in Uber credit and $200 in airline incidental credits.

American Express Platinum Card® for Schwab Learn More Information about the American Express Platinum Card® for Schwab has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X Membership Rewards ® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel; 5X Membership Rewards ® points on eligible hotels booked on amextravel.com; 1X points on all other eligible spending

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards ® points after spending $5,000 in purchases in your first three months of card membership. That equals a $750 deposit into your eligible Schwab investment account.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 25.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed N/A Terms apply. Pros Turn Membership Rewards® points into deposits to your eligible Schwab account

Annual $200 airline fee credit

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® fee credit every four years

Receive $15 in Uber Cash for U.S. rides each month plus a bonus $20 in December

Access to American Express Global Lounge Collection

Earn a Schwab Appreciation Bonus on qualifying Schwab holdings Cons High annual fee

Can only earn 5X on travel Learn More View More

What are the best Amex cards for earning Membership Rewards points?

Best travel card

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points on restaurants worldwide (including takeout and delivery, plus, Uber Eats purchases) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months from account opening

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Up to $120 dining credit annually ($10 a month) for purchases made with Grubhub, Seamless and eligible restaurants (after a one-time enrollment)

Up to $120 Uber Cash annually ($10 a month) for U.S. Uber Eats orders and U.S. Uber rides (card must be added to Uber app to receive the Uber Cash benefit)

Strong rewards program with 4X points earned on dining worldwide and 3X points earned on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com

Baggage insurance plan covers up to $1,250 for carry-on baggage and up to $500 for checked baggage that is damaged, lost or stolen

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons No introductory APR period

$250 annual fee Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,074

$1,074 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,969 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Best luxury card

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 10x Membership Rewards® points on eligible purchases at U.S. gas stations and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases, during your first 6 months of card membership), 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (starting January 1, 2021, this applies on up to $500,000 per calendar year), 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 75,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $5,000 within 6 months of account opening

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Up to $200 in annual airline fee credits

Up to $200 in annual Uber savings

Complimentary Global Lounge Collection access with more than 1,200 airport lounges across 130+ countries

Special benefits with Fine Hotels & Resorts, such as up to a $100 hotel credit and complimentary room upgrades

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $550 annual fee

No special financing offers on new purchases Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $968

$968 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,440 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Best small business card

