You might not know about Avios, but these airline points could help you save on your next U.S. flight

One of the best ways to earn large amounts of points and miles is through credit card welcome offers. And now that a sense of normalcy is returning to travel, credit card companies are shelling out huge welcome offers left and right to entice new customers. This is a great opportunity to earn valuable rewards, such as Avios points. Avios can be earned and spent in three different airline programs, including Aer Lingus, Iberia and British Airways. Within each program, they will have slighty different values as they each have their own award chart. However, these points are redeemable on a large number of airlines, including American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. Avios are an extremely versatile loyalty program currency that can save you thousands on airfare when used correctly. Select analyzed how consumers can earn Avios points and some of the best redemptions available.

How to earn Avios points

British Airways Visa Signature® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 5 Avios for every $1 spent on purchases with British Airways, Aer Lingus, Iberia and LEVEL within your first 12 months from account opening, thereafter 3 Avios; 3 Avios for every $1 spent on hotel accommodations when booked directly with the hotel within your first 12 months, thereafter 2 Avios; 1 Avios for every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus Avios after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. Plus, earn a Travel Together Ticket after you spend $30,000 on purchases every calendar year, and 10% off British Airways flights starting in the U.S. when you book through the website provided in your welcome materials.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Iberia Visa Signature® card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 5 Avios for every $1 spent on purchases with British Airways, Aer Lingus, Iberia and LEVEL within your first 12 months from account opening, thereafter 3 Avios; 3 Avios for every $1 spent on hotel accommodations when booked directly with the hotel within your first 12 months, thereafter 2 Avios; 1 Avios for every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus Avios after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy credit cards If you regularly visit Marriott Hotels, a Marriott Bonvoy credit card may be a great option for you. With Marriott Bonvoy points, you can transfer them at a rate of 3 Bonvoy points to 1 Avios point. It is advantageous to transfer at least 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points at a time as you will earn 5,000 additional Avios on top of the 20,000 you will normally receive. Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card is an excellent choice for travelers who enjoy Marriott properties, without a large annual fee. The card recently debuted a new welcome bonus: Earn 3 free nights (each night valued up to 50,000 points) after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, plus earn 10X total points on combined eligible purchases (up to $2,500) in select categories within the first 6 months from account opening. The card earns heaps of Marriott Bonvoy points, as you can earn up to 17X total points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy™ hotels and 2X points on all other purchases. The card has a $95 annual fee. Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card is the step up from the Boundless, where you can earn more Marriott Rewards points across different spending categories. You will earn: 6X Marriott Bonvoy points for every dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3X points for every dollar spent at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines and 2X points for every dollar spent on all other eligible purchases. And you will earn 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months. Plus, earn up to $200 in Statement Credits for eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants within the first 6 months. The card also comes with a $300 statement credit for Marriott Bonvoy hotels, up to $100 property credit for qualifying charges at Ritz-Carlton of St. Regis properties on stays of two nights or more, one complimentary night at any Marriott property under 50,000 Bonvoy points, a TSA PreCheck/Global Entry statement credit and more. The annual fee for this card is $450 (see rates and fees), but when you take advantage of the benefits, they can outweigh the fee.

Best use of Avios points

1. U.S. short-haul nonstop flights on American Airlines/Alaska Airlines It can often be a better deal to book American or Alaska Airlines flights with Avios than the airlines' own loyalty currencies. For only 9,000 British Airways or Iberia Avios, you can get yourself on a one-way flight about half-way across the country with flights patterns such as: Los Angeles (LAX) to Salt Lake City (SLC)

New York City (NYC) to Boston (BOS)

Phoenix (PHX) to Dallas (DFW) For the flight to be a modest 9,000 Avios, the flight distance must be under 1,150 miles. But if you want a more comfortable flight in business class, it will only be 16,500 Avios. Hint: A great route for this is NYC-MIA in lie-flat business seats on select American Airlines aircraft. There will be a $5.60 tax on each domestic flight booked with Avios. 2. Spoil yourself with lie-flat seats from New York to California on American Airlines If you want to enjoy a bit of luxury on a longer flight, you can book a first class ticket on American Airlines using Avios. For a first class seat, it will run you 51,500 Avios. For a small downgrade, you can fly in business class for 38,750 Avios.

3. Florida and U.S. West Coast to Ireland for 16,250 Avios on Aer Lingus While this is for off-peak pricing, it is still a great deal to make your way over to Ireland. And to top it off, there are no fuel surcharges. You can even get slightly lower prices when flying from the Northeast, including Boston and New York. 4. U.S. East Coast to Europe on British Airways If you wish to go over the pond to Europe on Avios, you are in luck. A one way flight from the East Coast to Europe start at 13,000 Avios on British Airways during off-peak dates. Prices increase when flying deeper into the continent. Keep in mind there are significant fuel surcharges that will apply to this award booking if booked on British Airways. 5. U.S. West Coast to Hawaii on American Airlines/Alaska Airlines If a sandy beach and fresh coconuts are on your mind, you can fly from the West Coast to Hawaii for 13,000 Avios in economy. There will be a small $5.60 tax with each flight taken. 6. U.S East Coast to Spain in business class When using Iberia Avios points, you can book business class flights aboard an Iberia aircraft to Spain for as little as 34,000 Avios one-way during off-peak dates. Eligible routes include New York, Boston and Chicago to Madrid.

Bottom line

Avios are a valuable airline program currency to have. While Avios are mainly associated with international airlines, they are still incredibly valuable for American consumers. However, don't silo yourself to only one loyalty currency. There is nothing wrong with diversifying your efforts into specific airline loyalty programs, as well as hotel programs. The more points you can earn, along with diversifying your earnings across the board, the more you will save on your overall travel costs.

