Select’s editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links. Click here to read more about Select. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Credit Cards

Amex gives its popular 0% APR small business card a fresh new look

The Blue Business Plus card tops Select's list for best 0% APR small business credit card, and now it has an updated design.

Megan DeMatteo
Luis Alvarez | DigitalVision | Getty Images
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The same issuer that brought consumers the rose gold credit card is debuting a new, sleek look for one of its most popular business credit cards.

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express got a fresh redesign featuring the classic centurion logo and a clean pinstripe pattern. 

With the new look comes the same benefits, designed to meet small business owners' spending needs. The Blue Business Plus card comes with no annual fee and 0% APR on purchases for the first 12 months of membership (see rates and fees).

Cardmembers can earn 2X points on nearly all kinds of spending up to the first $50,000 spent in purchases each year. After that, it's 1X points on eligible purchases.

For businesses with fluctuating inventory and expenses, the Blue Business Plus card gives cardmembers the ability to adjust their credit limit on an as-needed basis with option to request Expanded Buying Power (credit use, payment history and other factors are considered before approval).

Small business owners and entrepreneurs alike can stand to benefit from the Blue Business Plus card's suite of perks and rewards that can help relieve some of the demands of running a company.

To learn more about how the Blue Business Plus card compares to other small business credit cards, check out Select's list of best small business credit cards.

Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

  • Rewards

    Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar

  • Welcome bonus

    No current offer

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 12 months on purchases

  • Regular APR

    13.24% to 19.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    2.7%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest