Amex Gold Card launches $120 Uber Cash benefit, plus the iconic rose gold design is back

If you’re a fan of ordering food delivery with Uber Eats or taking an Uber to run errands, there’s a new American Express® Gold Card perk that can save you money. The much-anticipated $120 Uber Cash benefit is now available to card members.
The launch of this perk comes on the heels of Amex adding statement credits on dining purchases and wireless phone services to eligible Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy cards.
Beyond a new Uber benefit, if you’re sad you missed out on getting a rose gold version of the card, there’s good news: the Gold card’s iconic metal rose gold design is now a permanent option for new and existing card members.
“Our rose gold design quickly became a card member favorite when we introduced the limited-edition design a few years ago, so we knew we needed to bring it back as an option to choose from permanently,” Rachel Stocks, Executive Vice President of Global Premium Products and Benefits at American Express, said in the press release. “In addition to the return of this special design, we are excited to now provide our Gold card members with even more value in dining with the new Uber Cash benefit.”
In combination with the Uber Cash perk and rose gold design, Amex and Uber Eats are joining forces with fried chicken restaurant Fuku to offer a limited-edition Rose Gold Meal this Valentine’s Day weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Amex Gold card’s Uber Cash credit, rose gold design and Rose Gold Meal.
4X Membership Rewards® points on restaurants (including takeout and delivery, plus, Uber Eats purchases) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases
60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months from account opening
$250
Not applicable
See Pay Over Time APR
See rates and fees
None
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Both new and existing Gold Card members can now take advantage of up to $120 annually in Uber Cash. This works out to $10 per month that you can use to pay for Uber Eats orders, as well as Uber rides in the U.S.
To benefit, simply add your Gold card as a payment method in your Uber app and place an order.
This new benefit expands on Amex and Uber’s existing partnership that provides eligible card members, including the Gold card, with a complimentary year of Uber Eats Pass when you enroll by December 31, 2021.
Eats Pass comes with unlimited $0 delivery fees and 5% off orders over $15 at eligible restaurants. (Taxes and service fees may apply and don’t count toward the order minimum.) Additionally, you can benefit from no delivery fees on grocery deliveries over $30 in select markets.
This perk is valued at $119, since Eats Pass currently costs $9.99 per month. After the complimentary year, you’ll be auto-billed at the then-current monthly rate. (Learn more about the Uber Eats Pass benefit.)
While you shouldn’t choose a card solely because of its design, a unique color is a nice perk. In fact, nearly three in five (59%) consumers would be interested in choosing their card design when picking a credit card, according to a recent Amex Trendex survey.
Card members’ desire for a unique card and the popularity of the rose gold design during limited-time releases in 2018 and 2019 furthered Amex’s decision to permanently provide card members with the metallic hue.
In celebration of the Uber Cash and rose gold offers, Amex, Uber Eats and Fuku are releasing a limited-edition Rose Gold Meal during Valentine’s Day weekend. You can access this meal through Uber Eats at participating locations in New York and Los Angeles from February 13 to 14. Each order will feature a gold-dusted Knockout Sando, bubbly beverage, custom candle and dessert.