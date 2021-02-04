Amex Gold Card launches $120 Uber Cash benefit, plus the iconic rose gold design is back

If you’re a fan of ordering food delivery with Uber Eats or taking an Uber to run errands, there’s a new American Express® Gold Card perk that can save you money. The much-anticipated $120 Uber Cash benefit is now available to card members.

The launch of this perk comes on the heels of Amex adding statement credits on dining purchases and wireless phone services to eligible Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy cards.

Beyond a new Uber benefit, if you’re sad you missed out on getting a rose gold version of the card, there’s good news: the Gold card’s iconic metal rose gold design is now a permanent option for new and existing card members.

“Our rose gold design quickly became a card member favorite when we introduced the limited-edition design a few years ago, so we knew we needed to bring it back as an option to choose from permanently,” Rachel Stocks, Executive Vice President of Global Premium Products and Benefits at American Express, said in the press release. “In addition to the return of this special design, we are excited to now provide our Gold card members with even more value in dining with the new Uber Cash benefit.”

In combination with the Uber Cash perk and rose gold design, Amex and Uber Eats are joining forces with fried chicken restaurant Fuku to offer a limited-edition Rose Gold Meal this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Amex Gold card’s Uber Cash credit, rose gold design and Rose Gold Meal.