How to choose a business credit card

If you're a small business owner looking to simplify expenses, opening a business credit card can provide numerous benefits. Many small business credit cards offer free employee cards, rewards and special financing that make them essential for entrepreneurs.
There are a variety of small business cards available — some offer cardholders a chance to earn cash back, points or miles on all your spending — which makes it hard to choose the best card. There's no one-size-fits-all card since every business is unique. But there are some steps you can take to ensure you choose the best credit cards for your needs.
Below, CNBC Select reviews how business credit cards work and the key features you should consider before choosing one.
Before you apply for a business credit card, familiarize yourself with they work.
Once you understand how business credit cards work, evaluate your spending habits. You can review your books from the past year to find identify the categories where you spend the most money, such as travel, advertising or dining. From there, you can begin searching for a business card that will provide the most benefit for those purchases.
Here are some questions you can ask yourself:
Beyond streamlining expenses and earning rewards, business credit cards can provide special financing offers, account management tools, extended warranties and more.
Here are some additional benefits to consider when comparing cards:
Check out CNBC Select's best small business credit cards and how to apply for a business card.
Information about the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.