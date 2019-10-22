Capital One updates Spark Miles and Spark Cash credit cards with limited-time bonus offers

Capital One announced on Tuesday, October 22, new limited-time welcome bonus offers for Capital One® Spark® Cash Credit Card and Capital One® Spark® Miles Credit Card holders. Plus Capital One customers with travel rewards cards can earn elevated rewards on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠.
Below, CNBC Select breaks down the new offerings.
Starting on October 22, Capital One is offering limited-time welcome bonuses of up to 200,000 miles for Capital One® Spark® Miles Credit Card or up to $2,000 cash back for Capital One® Spark® Cash Credit Card holders. Terms apply and see more detail below.
Capital One® Spark® Cash Credit Card
Capital One® Spark® Miles Credit Card
Both cards are geared toward small business owners. After the first year, both cards have a $95 annual fee.
Both new and current Capital One® Spark® Miles Credit Card and Capital One® Spark® Miles Select Credit Card holders will earn 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠. Cardholders can also earn 2X miles on all other purchases with the Spark® Miles Credit Card and 1.5X miles on all other purchases with the Spark® Miles Select Credit Card. The Spark® Miles Select Credit Card charges no annual fee.
Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card and Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card members can also take advantage of the increased rewards. (See more on the pros and cons of these two travel rewards cards.)
Currently, Venture® Rewards and VentureOne® Rewards cardholders can earn 10X miles on thousands of hotels at hotels.com/venture, through January 31, 2020 — which is double what you'd earn if you book your hotel via Capital One Travel℠. However, once the Hotels.com offer ends, the 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠ will be a great benefit.
The Spark® Miles Credit Card has undergone the most extensive updates, with the limited-time welcome bonus and rewards program upgrades. Plus business owners with this card can get a statement credit up to $100 for a TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application (valid every four years).
"Our customers use their rewards to invest in everything from traveling to client meetings to offering perks to employees or taking a well-deserved vacation," Matt Vischulis, managing vice president of Capital One small business cards, tells CNBC Select.
The enhanced bonus for the Capital One® Spark® Cash Credit Card is a great perk for business owners who can meet the spending requirements.
The Spark® Miles, Spark® Miles Select, Venture® Rewards and VentureOne® Rewards addition of 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠ is particularly noteworthy since it can add up to increased rewards during the upcoming holiday season and well into the new year.
Information about the Capital One® cards mentioned above have been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.