Capital One updates Spark Miles and Spark Cash credit cards with limited-time bonus offers

Capital One announced on Tuesday, October 22, new limited-time welcome bonus offers for Capital One® Spark® Cash Credit Card and Capital One® Spark® Miles Credit Card holders. Plus Capital One customers with travel rewards cards can earn elevated rewards on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠. Below, CNBC Select breaks down the new offerings.

New limited-time bonus offers for Spark Cash and Spark Miles cardholders

Starting on October 22, Capital One is offering limited-time welcome bonuses of up to 200,000 miles for Capital One® Spark® Miles Credit Card or up to $2,000 cash back for Capital One® Spark® Cash Credit Card holders. Terms apply and see more detail below. Capital One® Spark® Cash Credit Card New offer: Earn a $500 cash bonus when you spend $5,000 in the first three months and earn $1,500 when you spend $50,000 in the first six months of your account opening.

Earn a $500 cash bonus when you spend $5,000 in the first three months and earn $1,500 when you spend $50,000 in the first six months of your account opening. Old offer: Earn a one-time $500 cash bonus once you spend $4,500 in the first three months of account opening.

Earn a one-time $500 cash bonus once you spend $4,500 in the first three months of account opening. Bottom line: You have to spend $500 more to earn a $500 cash bonus, but you now have the chance to earn an additional $1,500. Capital One® Spark® Miles Credit Card New offer: Earn 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $5,000 in the first three months and earn 150,000 bonus miles when you spend $50,000 in the first six months of your account opening.

Earn 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $5,000 in the first three months and earn 150,000 bonus miles when you spend $50,000 in the first six months of your account opening. Old offer: Earn a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $4,500 in the first three months of account opening.

Earn a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $4,500 in the first three months of account opening. Bottom line: You have to spend $500 more to earn 50,000 bonus miles, but you now have the chance to earn an additional 150,000 bonus miles. Both cards are geared toward small business owners. After the first year, both cards have a $95 annual fee.

5X miles in new categories for travel cards

Bottom line

The Spark® Miles Credit Card has undergone the most extensive updates, with the limited-time welcome bonus and rewards program upgrades. Plus business owners with this card can get a statement credit up to $100 for a TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application (valid every four years). "Our customers use their rewards to invest in everything from traveling to client meetings to offering perks to employees or taking a well-deserved vacation," Matt Vischulis, managing vice president of Capital One small business cards, tells CNBC Select. The enhanced bonus for the Capital One® Spark® Cash Credit Card is a great perk for business owners who can meet the spending requirements. The Spark® Miles, Spark® Miles Select, Venture® Rewards and VentureOne® Rewards addition of 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠ is particularly noteworthy since it can add up to increased rewards during the upcoming holiday season and well into the new year. Information about the Capital One® cards mentioned above have been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.