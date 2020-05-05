Looking to apply for a business credit card but have average credit? Here's the best choice for you

Who can apply for a business credit card?

While applicants do need to have a business in order to be able to apply for a business credit card, what legally qualifies as a business varies. Generally, if you are doing something to earn a profit, whether full-time or on the side, it is considered a business. You can still be a business owner even if you don't have any employees working for you; you are thus acting as a sole proprietor. What are some examples of this? Below, we list some entrepreneurial businesses or side hustles that you may be surprised qualify for a business credit card. Doing freelance writing or photography

Dog walking

Tutoring

Consulting work

Babysitting

Selling crafts or goods online, such as on Etsy or eBay

Rating products at home as an influencer

Filming content for a YouTube channel

Running a soccer league or teaching piano lessons

Driving for Uber or Lyft in your free time

Why the Capital One Spark Classic for Business is the best credit card for business owners with average credit

Not only does the Capital One Spark Classic for Business allow business owners with average credit to qualify, it also comes with no annual fee and the option to add any additional cards for your employees at no cost. According to Capital One's credit level guidelines, you may have average credit if you have defaulted on a loan in the past five years or if you have limited credit history (credit in your name for less than three years). This may include students, those who are new to the U.S. or authorized users on someone else's credit card, the issuer's website states. In addition to allowing those with average credit to apply, the Capital One Spark Classic for Business is also a cash-back card that lets users earn an unlimited 1% cash back on every purchase for their business, with no minimum to redeem. This means that you can cash in at any time and for any amount, whether as a check or a statement credit applied to your balance. Spark Classic cardholders will also receive Capital One business benefits like accounting services (downloading your purchase records to Quicken®, QuickBooks® and Excel®) and customized spending limits for employee cards. You will also be eligible to receive Visa® business benefits, including 24/7 travel assistance and auto rental damage waivers. The good news is that if you use this card to help build a better credit score, you can eventually qualify for other business credit cards that offer luxury perks, such as The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, or that help you finance new purchases, such as The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express.

Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business Learn More Information about the Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication. Rewards 1% cash back on every purchase

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 26.99% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Average See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Free employee cards

Average credit may qualify

Redeem cash back for any amount at any time

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons HIgh 24.74% variable APR

Low 1% cash back on all purchases

No welcome bonus

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers Learn More View More

Our methodology

To determine which business cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed 21 of the most popular credit cards available to U.S. business owners. We compared each card on a range of features, including annual fee, employee card fee, rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is to redeem points. The main criteria in our ranking were the rewards rates and added benefits, such as redemption bonuses, insurance coverage and expense management features. The more perks a card had, the higher it ranked on our list. Co-branded business cards, such as airline or hotel-specific cards, did not make our final list due to their often complex reward systems and potential to limit your travel options to a specific brand. Information about the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

