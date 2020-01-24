Best credit card bonus offers and limited-time promotions

Credit card issuers frequently run special welcome bonuses, amplified rewards rates and new promotions that allow cardholders to maximize benefits — but only for a limited time. These offers can allow you to more than double the rewards you'd typically earn on a purchase or take advantage of new money-saving perks.

With thousands of credit cards available, it can be hard to keep track of all these promotions — especially if you have multiple credit cards.

CNBC Select tracked down the best welcome bonuses and limited-time promotions currently offered.

This list is updated on a regular basis.