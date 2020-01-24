Skip Navigation
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners.

Best credit card bonus offers and limited-time promotions

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Credit card issuers frequently run special welcome bonuses, amplified rewards rates and new promotions that allow cardholders to maximize benefits — but only for a limited time. These offers can allow you to more than double the rewards you'd typically earn on a purchase or take advantage of new money-saving perks.

With thousands of credit cards available, it can be hard to keep track of all these promotions — especially if you have multiple credit cards.

CNBC Select tracked down the best welcome bonuses and limited-time promotions currently offered.

This list is updated on a regular basis.

Limited-time credit card bonus offers and promotions

  • American Express
  • Bank of America
  • Capital One
  • Chase
  • Citi
  • Discover
  • Other issuers

American Express

Limited-time Amex welcome bonus offers

  • No offers at this time

Other Amex promotions

  • Exclusive limited-time discounts at dining, retail and travel merchants with Amex Offers. You have to opt in to take advantage of the offers.
  • Get access to exclusive entertainment events, ticket presales and preferred seating for concerts, sporting events, and more in select cities.

Bank of America

Limited-time Bank of America welcome bonus offers

  • No offers at this time

Other Bank of America promotions

  • Exclusive discounts at dining, retail and travel merchants with BankAmericard Deals. You have to opt in to take advantage of the offers.
  • Complimentary museum admission during the first full weekend of every month at participating museums, such as The Museum of Modern Art in New York and The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.

Capital One

Limited-time Capital One welcome bonus offers

  • Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business: Earn 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $5,000 in the first three months and earn 150,000 bonus miles when you spend $50,000 in the first six months of your account opening. Offer ends 1/27/20.
  • Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business: Earn a $500 cash bonus when you spend $5,000 in the first three months and earn $1,500 when you spend $50,000 in the first six months of your account opening. Offer ends 1/27/20.

Other Capital One promotions

Chase

Limited-time Chase welcome bonus offers

Other Chase promotions

Citi

Limited-time Citi welcome bonus offers

  • No offers at this time

Other Citi promotions

  • Transfer your Citi ThankYou Points to Qantas and revive 25% bonus Qantas points. Valid through February 22, 2020.
  • Get access to exclusive entertainment events, ticket presales and preferred seating for concerts, sporting events, and more in select cities with Citi Entertainment.

Discover

Limited-time Discover welcome bonus offers

  • Discover it® Miles: Increased referral bonus of $100 when you refer a friend for the Discover it® Miles and they're approved by December 31, 2020. Maximum five referral rewards ($500) per calendar year. Each eligible friend who is referred by a Discover it® Miles cardholder will receive a $100 statement credit after making a purchase within three months of account opening.

Other Discover promotions

Limited-time bonus offers and promotions for other card issuers

Limited-time welcome bonus offers

  • Target REDcard: Get $25 off a future qualifying purchase over $25 when approved by 2/2/20.

Other promotions

  • No offers at this time

Information about the United Club℠ Card, United Club℠ Business Card, Chase Freedom®, Chase Freedom Student®, Chase Slate®, and the Capital One cards has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
