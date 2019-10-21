How to save with exclusive credit card shopping discounts—Amex Offers, Chase Offers and BankAmericard Deals

Credit cards provide a variety of benefits, from rewards programs to interest-free financing. But you might not know about this lesser-known perk provided by some card issuers: exclusive discounts at dining, retail and travel merchants.
American Express, Chase and Bank of America are three popular card issuers that provide their cardholders with special deals on eligible spending. These offers typically give you either a percentage or set dollar amount of cash back, credited to your account.
For example, you might get a $15 statement credit when you spend $100 at a specific restaurant, on top of the cash back you'd usually earn. In order to benefit from an offer, activation is required and you must use your card to complete the purchase.
Of course, these offers come with additional terms you should consider: They vary based on location and are usually only available for a certain period of time. There are typically minimum spending requirements and maximum earning benefits.
Below, CNBC Select provides details on how exclusive shopping deals work for American Express, Chase and Bank of America cardholders.
American Express cardholders can benefit from various offers that typically require you to spend a certain amount of money by a set date to receive savings credited to your account.
A current offer for Boxed states: Spend $75 or more, get $20 back. The offer is valid through October 31, 2019, and you can spend $75 in one or more transactions online.
Source: Alexandria White for CNBC, Amex mobile app
Other offers give cardholders bonus points on eligible spending up to a limit, such as get +1 Membership Rewards® point for each eligible dollar spent at Saks.com.
Source: Alexandria White for CNBC, Amex mobile app
Expect to see savings within 90 days after you meet the offer requirements.
Learn more about Amex Offers.
Here are some American Express cards that are eligible for Amex Offers: American Express® Gold Card, Amex EveryDay® Credit Card and Blue Cash Preferred® Card.
Chase cardholders can earn an additional percentage of cash back at participating merchants.
Currently, there's an offer for 10% back at Starbucks, until you earn a maximum of $3 cash back. The deal expires on November 15, 2019 and has some restrictions, with certain Starbucks locations excluded from the promotion.
Source: Alexandria White for CNBC, Chase mobile app
Statement credits are applied within 14 business days.
Learn more about Chase Offers.
Here are some Chase cards that are eligible for Chase Offers: Chase Freedom®, Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Chase Sapphire Preferred®.
Similar to Chase, Bank of America cardholders earn a percentage of cash back at participating merchants. For example, earn 10% cash back at DoorDash with a $5 maximum until November 11, 2019.
Source: Alexandria White for CNBC, Bank of America mobile app
Cash back will be credited to your account within 30 days.
Learn more about BankAmericard Deals.
Here are some Bank of America cards that are eligible for BankAmericard Deals: Bank of America® Cash Rewards Credit Card, Bank of America® Travel Rewards Credit Card and Bank of America® Premium Rewards® Credit Card.
For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, please click here.
Information about the Chase Freedom®, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Bank of America® Cash Rewards Credit Card, Bank of America® Travel Rewards Credit Card, Bank of America® Premium Rewards® Credit Card, and Amex EveryDay® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.