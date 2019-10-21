How to save with exclusive credit card shopping discounts—Amex Offers, Chase Offers and BankAmericard Deals

Credit cards provide a variety of benefits, from rewards programs to interest-free financing. But you might not know about this lesser-known perk provided by some card issuers: exclusive discounts at dining, retail and travel merchants.

American Express, Chase and Bank of America are three popular card issuers that provide their cardholders with special deals on eligible spending. These offers typically give you either a percentage or set dollar amount of cash back, credited to your account.

For example, you might get a $15 statement credit when you spend $100 at a specific restaurant, on top of the cash back you'd usually earn. In order to benefit from an offer, activation is required and you must use your card to complete the purchase.

Of course, these offers come with additional terms you should consider: They vary based on location and are usually only available for a certain period of time. There are typically minimum spending requirements and maximum earning benefits.

Below, CNBC Select provides details on how exclusive shopping deals work for American Express, Chase and Bank of America cardholders.