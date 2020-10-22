How to take advantage of credit card referral bonuses and earn up to $500 each year

If you’re looking to earn some extra cash ahead of the holidays, now is a great time to check if your rewards credit card offers referral bonuses. Referral bonuses typically allow you to earn $50 to $150 each time you refer someone for a credit card and they apply then get approved. There are some requirements to receive these kinds of bonuses, but they are still a relatively simple way to earn extra money (up to $500 in many cases). CNBC Select explains how credit card referral bonuses work and which card issuers provide them.

How do credit card referral bonuses work?

Referral bonuses, also known as refer-a-friend bonuses, allow you to earn cash back, points or miles when you refer someone for a credit card you have. In order to receive the bonus, the person you refer needs to apply through the link you send and get approved for the card. You won’t earn any rewards just for sending a link or if your friend gets denied. You can earn a referral bonus multiple times, up to the annual maximum set by your card issuer. That’s compared to a typical welcome bonus, which is one-time only. Most referral bonuses offer a minimum of $50 per referred friend who's approved and card issuers limit the amount you can earn to $500 each calendar year. If you have several credit cards from different issuers and you’re successful in sending out referrals, you may even qualify to receive dozens of bonuses totaling over $500. Card issuers assign different bonus values depending on the card you refer someone for. Generally, premium cards receive larger referral bonuses.

Which card issuers offer referral bonuses?

