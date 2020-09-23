10 credit cards with welcome bonus offers of 100,000 points or more

Many of the best rewards credit cards offer lucrative welcome bonuses that can help new card holders maximize rewards within the first few months after opening an account, but only a select few have 100,000-point bonus offers. It can be a good idea to open a rewards card with a generous welcome bonus if you plan on making a large purchase, such as furnishing a home or booking a vacation. The amount you spend on big-ticket items can help you meet minimum spending requirements that range upwards of $2,000. After you earn a bonus, you can redeem the rewards to offset past expenses, book future travel and more. Travel cards typically offer the biggest welcome bonus, especially co-branded cards that are in partnership with an airline or hotel chain. These cards can prove beneficial for loyal consumers but make sure to review the annual fee to see if the card is worth the cost. After all, a bonus offer is one time, so you shouldn’t open a card that’s too costly just for the bonus. You should also avoid overspending just to earn a bonus and risk carrying a balance, since the interest charges will outweigh any rewards you earn. CNBC Select breaks down how you can earn the 100,000-plus point bonus offers from 10 credit cards.

Credit cards with welcome bonuses of 100,000 points or more

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus 100,000 bonus miles when you spend $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months from account opening or earn 50,000 miles if you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 17.24% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who's eligible: If you've never had the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, you can qualify for this offer. Existing or previous Venture cardholders may not be eligible for this one-time offer. How to earn the bonus: Capital One recently doubled it’s 50,000-mile offer to provide new cardholders with an elevated bonus worth 100,000 bonus miles. In order to earn the full bonus, you need to spend $20,000 on purchases within the first 12 months from account opening. But if that’s out of reach, you can earn 50,000 miles if you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months. How to redeem rewards: Miles can be redeemed via Purchase Eraser for a statement credit to offset past travel purchases, as well as food delivery, takeout and streaming services through December 31, 2020. Other options include future travel bookings, gift cards and transfers to over 10 travel partners like JetBlue and Air Canada.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 6X points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy™ hotels and 2X points everywhere else

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who's eligible: There are quite a few rules on who is and who isn't eligible for the bonus, based on what cards you currently and previously had open, as well as whether you've previously earned a Marriott bonus. Here's a breakdown of who can't earn the bonus. Current card members or previous card members within the last 30 days of the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card (also known as The Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Card from American Express).

Current or previous card members of either the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card (also known as The Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from American Express) or Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card (also known as the Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card) who received a new cardmember bonus or upgrade bonus in the last 24 months.

Consumer who applied and were approved for the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card (also known as The Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from American Express) or Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card (also known as the Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card) within the last 90 days. How to earn the bonus: Spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening to earn 100,000 bonus points. How to redeem rewards: Points can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, donations and more. You can also transfer points to over 40 frequent-flyer programs, including Delta SkyMiles, United MileagePlus and Southwest Rapid Rewards.

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card Learn More Information about the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 14X points per dollar for eligible purchases on your card made directly with a participating hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio; 7X points for eligible purchases on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies, and at U.S. restaurants; 3X points for all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus 150,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within your first 3 months of card membership

Annual fee $450

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who's eligible: If you've never had the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, you may qualify for this offer. Current or previous card holders are ineligible. Amex also states that it may also consider the number of American Express cards you have opened and closed as well as other factors in making a decision on your welcome offer eligibility. How to earn the bonus: Spend $4,000 in purchases within your first three months of card membership to earn 150,000 Hilton Honors bonus points. How to redeem rewards: Points can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, donations and more.

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Learn More On American Express's secure site Rewards 12X points per dollar for eligible purchases on your card made directly with a participating hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio; 6X points for eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations; 3X points for other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus 125,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $2,000 in purchases within your first 3 months of card membership

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who's eligible: If you've never had the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card or the Hilton Honors Ascend® Card, you may qualify for this offer. Current or previous card holders are ineligible. Amex also states that it may also consider the number of American Express cards you have opened and closed as well as other factors in making a decision on your welcome offer eligibility. How to earn the bonus: Spend $2,000 in purchases within your first three months of card membership to earn 125,000 Hilton Honors bonus points. How to redeem rewards: Points can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, donations and more.

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card Learn More On American Express's secure site Rewards 12X points per dollar for eligible purchases on your card made directly with a participating hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio; 6X points for select business and travel purchases; 3X points for other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus 130,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $3,000 in purchases within your first 3 months of card membership

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who's eligible: If you've never had the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card, you may qualify for this offer. Current or previous card holders are ineligible. Amex also states that it may also consider the number of American Express cards you have opened and closed as well as other factors in making a decision on your welcome offer eligibility. How to earn the bonus: Spend $3,000 in purchases within your first three months of card membership to earn 130,000 Hilton Honors bonus points. How to redeem rewards: Points can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, donations and more.

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus New Offer! Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 20.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Who's eligible: Chase doesn't state that there are specific exclusions on who can qualify for the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card bonus. If you never had the card, you'll likely qualify. But if you previously had the card, check your eligibility with a Chase representative. How to earn the bonus: Spend $15,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening to earn 100,000 bonus points. How to redeem rewards: Points can be redeemed for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, where they are worth 25% more. So the 100,000 bonus would be worth $1,250 toward airfare or hotels. You can also redeem for gift cards and transfer points on a 1:1 rate to leading frequent travel programs, such as JetBlue and Hyatt.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card Learn More Information about the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3X points on Southwest purchases, 2X points on purchases for your business in select categories, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 70,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. Plus, an additional 30,000 points after you spend $25,000 total on purchases within the first 6 months of account opening.

Annual fee $199 applied to first billing statement

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who's eligible: If you've never had the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card, you may qualify for this offer. Current card members (regardless of whether you earned the bonus) or previous card members who received a new card member bonus for this card in the past 24 months aren't eligible. How to earn the bonus: Spend $5,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening to earn 70,000 points. Plus, earn an additional 30,000 points after you spend $25,000 total on purchases within the first six months of account opening. How to redeem rewards: You can redeem points for flights with Southwest, hotel stays, rental cars, gift cards and more.

IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Up to 25X points total per dollar at IHG® (earn 10X points per $1 spent at IHG® hotels as a cardholder, plus 10X base points as an IHG® Rewards Club member and 5X points with Platinum Elite Status, which comes as a benefit of this card); 2X points per $1 spent on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants; 1X point per $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 125,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $89

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who's eligible: If you've never had the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, you may qualify for this offer. Current card members (regardless of whether you earned the bonus) or previous card members who received a new card member bonus for this card in the past 24 months aren't eligible. How to earn the bonus: Spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening to earn 125,000 bonus points. How to redeem rewards: You can redeem points for travel, merchandise, gift cards and more.

United Club℠ Infinite Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 4 miles per $1 spent on United purchases, 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $525

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.49% to 23.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who's eligible: If you've never had any United Club℠ credit card, you may qualify for this offer. Current card members (regardless of whether you earned the bonus) or previous card members who received a new card member bonus in the past 24 months aren't eligible. How to earn the bonus: Spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening to earn 100,000 bonus miles. How to redeem rewards: You can redeem points for flights with United and its airline partners (including Air Canada and Lufthansa), hotel stays, rental cars, merchandise, gift cards and more.

British Airways Visa Signature® card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 3 Avios for every $1 spent on purchases with British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia; 2 Avios for every $1 spent on hotel accommodations when booked directly with the hotel; 1 Avios for every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn up to 100,000 Avios: Earn 50,000 bonus Avios after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. Plus earn an additional 50,000 bonus Avios after you spend $20,000 total on purchases within your first year of account opening.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who's eligible: If you've never had the British Airways Visa Signature® card, you may qualify for this offer. Current card members (regardless of whether you earned the bonus) or previous card members who received a new card member bonus in the past 24 months aren't eligible. How to earn the bonus: You can earn up to 100,000 Avios. First, spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening to earn 50,000 bonus Avios. Then, spend an additional $17,000 (for a total of $20,000) within your first year of account opening to earn another 50,000 bonus Avios. How to redeem rewards: You can redeem Avios for flights on British Airways and its airline partners (including Alaska Airlines and American Airlines), hotel stays, rental cars and more.

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee. While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.