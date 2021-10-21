The Amex Business Platinum will soon have a $695 annual fee: Is it still worth it?

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Is the Amex Business Platinum worth it?

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is loaded with benefits for its cardholders. With travel benefits including amazing airport lounge access, travel insurance, excellent concierge services and spending credits for your business, there is a nearly endless list of ways to extract value from the card. However, some may argue that the Amex Business Platinum is only worth having for the first year to score the large welcome bonus. While the bonus is lucrative, your business may benefit from holding onto the card for a longer period of time. Here is a list of the benefits you will receive in your first year of card membership:

Amex Business Platinum benefits Benefit Potential value Details of the benefit Is this a new benefit? Welcome offer: Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $15,000 on purchases on your new card in your first three months of card membership. $2,700 (Points are valued at 2 cents per point. This assumes you earn the full welcome bonus plus an additional 15,000 in points when you charge $6,000 in order to hit the spend requirement, assuming an earning rate of 1 point per dollar) As you spend on the card, you will earn the following: 5X per $1 on flights and prepaid hotels booked with Amex Travel; 1.5X per $1 on business categories and purchases over $5,000 (up to $2 million per year); 1x per $1 on other purchases No, however, this welcome offer is elevated. $400 Dell Technologies spending credit $400 Get $200 semi-annually for purchases made with Dell No, however, this benefit was only $200 per year before the most recent update. $360 Indeed spending credit $360 Get $90 per quarter to spend on recruiting costs through Indeed.com Yes $150 Adobe credit $150 Get $150 per year for Adobe purchases such as Adobe Creative Cloud Yes $120 wireless telephone service credit $120 Get $10 per month for wireless cell phone service Yes Airport lounge access Variable You will receive access to the American Express Global Lounge Collection, which includes: Priority Pass membership, Delta Sky Club access and Centurion lounges. No $200 airline fee credit $200 You will get $200 per year for airline incidentals such as checked bag fees. No Cell phone protection Varies When you put your cell phone bill on the Amex Business Platinum, your phone will be covered up to $800 per claim ($50 deductible will apply). Yes $100 TSA PreCheck/Global Entry credit $100 You will receive up to $100 every 4 years after you apply for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. No $179 CLEAR credit $100* You will receive up to $179 per year in statement credit to apply for CLEAR, a biometric security program located at airports and stadiums across the U.S. *We only value this at $100 because members of select airline loyalty programs can apply for CLEAR at a discounted rate. Yes Complimentary Hilton Honors Gold status Variable You will receive complimentary Gold status benefits when you book directly at Hilton properties. Gold status includes: daily food/beverage credit, upgrades when available, fifth night free when using points and free Wi-Fi. No Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status Variable You will receive complimentary Gold Elite status benefits when you book directly at Marriott properties. Gold status includes: upgrades when available, late checkout and enhanced Wi-Fi. No

With over $4,100 in value during the first year, it is simple to justify the annual fee. After the first year you won't be able to count the welcome bonus, the perks could be worth $1,430. And neither of these figures account for the value of the robust airport lounge access and hotel elite status with Marriott and Hilton. However, many of the above values are estimates. And with several credits for expenses like Indeed, Adobe and Dell, you must ask yourself if you can take advantage of these benefits without forcing yourself to spend more than you normally would. Are these services you already use, or are you just signing up because you can get a discount with a credit card? Additionally, it's worth considering how much you'll actually use the airport lounge and hotel elite status benefits. They are extremely valuable perks as a single airport lounge membership can easily cost hundreds of dollars, but if you don't fly regularly, the benefits may not be worth as much to you. The same applies to the hotel elite status — if you don't use it, it probably isn't worth a whole lot. With so many benefits and features available, the best way to determine if the Amex Business Platinum fits in your wallet is to list out each perk (possibly with an associated dollar value) and ask yourself which ones you'll realistically use. Keep in mind that you can still score the current $595 annual fee, as long as your application is received on or before Jan. 13, 2022. However, when your second year of card membership rolls around, you'll have to pay $695.

Alternatives to the Amex Business Platinum

Bottom line

As you evaluate the Amex Business Platinum card, it's important to remember that much of the card's value is reliant on you using the benefits. But it should never be a matter of spending money and going out of your way in order to take advantage of the perks. That is equivalent to going out of your way to spend $1 in order to save 25 cents. Evaluate each perk carefully to see how it can benefit you and your business, and from there decide if the card is right for you. Remember, you still have time to take advantage of the $595 annual fee for the first year of card membership, as long as your application is received on or before Jan. 13, 2022. That being said, even with the increase in annual fee, the Amex Business Platinum remains a great credit card for small business owners who travel. The long list of benefits, spending credits and convenient services could be worth thousands of dollars, if you can use them that is.

