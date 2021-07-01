Amex rebrands the Platinum Card with 100k welcome bonus, up to $1,400 in new statement credits and a $695 annual fee

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

As of July 1, The Platinum Card® from American Express is not just a coveted luxury travel credit card, but a premium lifestyle card for just about any consumer.

American Express has given The Platinum Card a makeover with added enhanced travel benefits and new everyday perks so cardholders can get the most out of their dining, wellness, retail and entertainment spending. Amex estimates that this new suite of benefits is worth up to $1,400 in value each year, which helps offset the new annual fee, which is increasing from $550 to $695.

In addition to the enhanced benefits, American Express is offering new Platinum cardholders a very generous welcome bonus: You can earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points when you spend $6,000 on purchases on the card in your first six months of card membership.

American Express is also encouraging cardholders to shop and dine out by offering increased rewards when you use your card at qualifying small businesses and restaurants: Earn 10X points on eligible purchases on the card at restaurants worldwide and when you shop small in the U.S., on up to $25,000 in combined purchases, during your first six months of card membership.

"The new Platinum Card is a premium lifestyle card designed for how people live today," says Howard Grosfield, EVP and general manager of U.S. Consumer and Global Premium Services. "We see a huge demand for travel and dining, and a new appreciation for the comforts of home."