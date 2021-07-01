Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Amex rebrands the Platinum Card with 100k welcome bonus, up to $1,400 in new statement credits and a $695 annual fee
The Platinum Card from American Express adds everyday benefits to suit all types of cardholders.
As of July 1, The Platinum Card® from American Express is not just a coveted luxury travel credit card, but a premium lifestyle card for just about any consumer.
American Express has given The Platinum Card a makeover with added enhanced travel benefits and new everyday perks so cardholders can get the most out of their dining, wellness, retail and entertainment spending. Amex estimates that this new suite of benefits is worth up to $1,400 in value each year, which helps offset the new annual fee, which is increasing from $550 to $695.
In addition to the enhanced benefits, American Express is offering new Platinum cardholders a very generous welcome bonus: You can earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points when you spend $6,000 on purchases on the card in your first six months of card membership.
American Express is also encouraging cardholders to shop and dine out by offering increased rewards when you use your card at qualifying small businesses and restaurants: Earn 10X points on eligible purchases on the card at restaurants worldwide and when you shop small in the U.S., on up to $25,000 in combined purchases, during your first six months of card membership.
"The new Platinum Card is a premium lifestyle card designed for how people live today," says Howard Grosfield, EVP and general manager of U.S. Consumer and Global Premium Services. "We see a huge demand for travel and dining, and a new appreciation for the comforts of home."
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Rewards
Earn 10X points on eligible purchases on the card at restaurants worldwide and when you shop small in the U.S., on up to $25,000 in combined purchases, during your first 6 months of card membership, 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (starting January 1, 2021, this applies on up to $500,000 per calendar year), 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
100,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $6,000 within 6 months of account opening
Annual fee
$695
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit Needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Here's what you can expect from the updated Amex Platinum:
More luxury travel perks
If you're someone who likes to travel in comfort, these added benefits will make your next vacation or business trip so much more luxurious:
- $200 hotel credit: Cardholders receive an annual statement credit for prepaid bookings at Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection properties made through American Express Travel.
- $179 CLEAR credit: Cardholders receive an annual statement credit for a CLEAR membership, which offers expedited security screening at select airports and stadiums across the U.S.
- Access to even more airport lounges: Cardholders get access to 1,300+ airport lounges in over 500 airports and 140 countries. This includes the recently expanded Centurion® Network with over 40 premium lounges located worldwide.
- Premium private jet program: Cardholders can take advantage of a 20% discount on Wheels Up Connect and a 40% discount on Wheels Up Core memberships, allowing you to book private jet charters on-demand. Cardholders also get a $500 or $2,000 credit added to their Wheels Up account to use toward their initial flight within their first year of membership depending on their selected Wheels Up plan. Visit the Wheels Up website for more information.
Platinum Card members already enjoyed a whole range of travel perks, including up to $200 airline fee credit, up to $200 Uber credit and up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee (every four years for Global Entry and every 4.5 years for TSA PreCheck).
New lifestyle perks
On top of new travel benefits, Platinum Card members now can enjoy a range of benefits aimed at improving their everyday lives.
- $240 digital entertainment credit: Cardholders get up to $240 in annual statement credits ($20 per month) on eligible purchases or subscriptions with Peacock, Audible, SiriusXM and The New York Times (enrollment required).
- $300 Equinox credit: Cardholders can take advantage of a $300 annual statement credit ($25 per month) on purchases of select Equinox Fitness Club monthly memberships or a digital subscription to Equinox+ (the on-demand fitness app).
- Global dining access by Resy: Cardholders can take advantage of the new Global Dining Access program by Resy that offers exclusive reservations at some of the world's top restaurants, access to premium events and other perks like priority notify and VIP status.
A bigger welcome bonus
In addition to all the enhanced travel and lifestyle benefits, new cardholders have the opportunity to earn a very generous welcome bonus. You can earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points when you spend $6,000 on purchases on the card in your first six months of card membership. If you redeem the rewards for a 1:1 value, this is worth $1,000.
Before the refresh, new cardholders only earned 75,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $5,000 within six months of account opening.
A higher annual fee
New travel perks and lifestyle benefits come at a higher cost for Platinum Card members. The new annual fee is $695, which is a $145 increase.
Platinum Cardholders who opened accounts prior to July 1, 2021, will see the new annual fee take effect on their annual renewal dates on or after Jan. 1, 2022.
Cardholders of The Business Platinum Card® from American Express will also get access to the same added travel benefits, plus recent cell phone protections.
- Annual $179 CLEAR credit
- More airport lounges through the recently expanded Centurion Lounge Network
- Discounts toward a Premium Private Jet Program with Wheels Up membership
- Global Dining Access program by Resy
Cardholders continue to earn the same rewards rates
Beyond all the new statement credits, the Amex Platinum will continue to offer a generous rewards program:
- 10X points on eligible purchases on the card at restaurants worldwide and when you shop small in the U.S., on up to $25,000 in combined purchases, during your first six months of card membership
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (starting Jan. 1, 2021, this applies to up to $500,000 in eligible purchases per calendar year)
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel
- 1X points on all other eligible purchases
Don't miss out on the other top-of-the-line perks and services
Amex Platinum cardholders can still enjoy the following membership perks and services:
- $100 Saks Fifth Avenue credit on purchases in-store or online at saks.com (up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December, once enrolled).
- Complimentary suite of benefits with average $550 value at over 1,100 properties worldwide when booking through Amex's Fine Hotels + Resorts®. Benefits include free daily breakfast, room upgrades when available at check-in and $100 value property, dining or spa credit.
- Payment flexibility with features like Pay It Plan It® and Pay Over Time, so cardholders can choose to create monthly payment plans with a fixed fee, carry a balance with interest or pay in full each month. Learn more about these features and terms.
- Purchase protection, which can help protect eligible purchases made on your Amex Platinum card if they're stolen, lost or accidentally damaged. Cardholders get up to 90 days of coverage from purchase date and $10,000 per occurrence, $50,000 per calendar year.
- Cell phone protection for repair or replacement costs following damage or theft up to $800 per claim, with a limit of two approved claims per 12-month period, when the cell phone line is listed on a wireless bill and the prior month's wireless bill was paid by an eligible card account. A $50 deductible will apply to each approved claim.
Read more
For the rates and fees of The Platinum Card® from American Express, please click here.