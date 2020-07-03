These are the airline credit cards with miles that never expire

Miles and points expiration terms by airline Airline When points expire Alaska Airlines 2 years from last account activity American Airlines 18 months from the date of your most recent activity Delta Miles never expire Frontier Airlines 180 days or 6 months from last account activity Hawaiian Airlines 18 months from last account activity JetBlue Points never expire Southwest Points never expire, unless you close your account United Miles never expire

As you can see, just a few airlines — Delta, JetBlue and United — guarantee that their points do not expire. Southwest also has never-expiring points, given that your account remains open. Alaska Airlines' two-year expiration policy is also quite generous. If you frequently travel in the Pacific Northwest, you may want to consider this as a viable option during an era when airline travel is so uncertain. Alaska Airlines' major hubs include Anchorage, Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon, San Francisco and Seattle.

While the travel industry rebounds and reimagines how we use our most trusted credit cards, consumers will be glad to have an airline card with flexible rewards. We picked our top four flexible airline credit cards from the list above, and here are the best of the bunch: Best for Delta: Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

Airline Delta JetBlue Southwest Airlines United Credit card Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card JetBlue Plus Card Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card United℠ Explorer Card Annual fee $250 $99 $149 $0 first year, then $95 Rewards Earn 3 miles per dollar spent at hotels, 3 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2 miles per dollar spent at restaurants, 2 miles per dollar spent at U.S. supermarkets, and 1 mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases 6X points on every $1 spent on JetBlue purchases; 2X points at restaurants and grocery stores; 1X points on all other purchases 2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases 2X miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2X miles per $1 spent at restaurants and hotels; 1X miles earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Plus, earn a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new card within your first three months 40,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days and pay the annual fee Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open 40,000 bonus miles after you make $2,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening See our methodology below Learn More On American Express's secure site Learn More Information about the JetBlue Plus Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Learn More On Chase's secure site Learn More On Chase's secure site

While the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card comes with the highest annual fee (at $250), it is a good choice for Delta loyalists who understand the ins and outs of the airline's frequent flier rewards program. New cardmembers earn 40,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Plus, earn a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new card within your first three months. And now, with Status Boost™, you can earn 10,000 MQMs after you spend $25,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year, up to two times per year, getting you closer to Medallion Status. Of the cards on this list, JetBlue Plus Card cardholders earn the highest rewards rate on airline purchases: Earn 6X points for every $1 spent on JetBlue purchases, 2X points at restaurants and grocery stores and 1X points on everything else. What gives this card a leg up on other airlines is you get a 10% rebate on all the TrueBlue points you redeem. So if you if you redeem 20,000 TrueBlue points for a qualifying flight, you'll get 2,000 points back. If you frequently fly Southwest, the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card is worth considering for its $75 Southwest statement credit and 7,500 bonus points you earn each account anniversary. Its reward program is not quite as robust as the others: Cardmembers earn 2X points per every $1 spent on Southwest flights. However there is a welcome bonus of 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open — not to mention four priority boarding upgrades per calendar year, 20% rebate on in-flight purchases and no foreign transaction fees. Finally, United lovers will benefit most from the United℠ Explorer Card, which offers a variety of benefits including one-time airport lounge access twice per year. Cardholders earn 2X miles per $1 spent on United purchases, as well as at restaurants and hotels booked through the hotel's website. All other purchases earn 1X miles per $1 spent. Plus, there's a welcome bonus: Earn 40,000 bonus miles after you make $2,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening. Learn more: Read a full breakdown of our best airline credit cards.

To determine which cards will put the most money back in your pocket, CNBC Select evaluated popular rewards credit cards offered by major banks, financial companies and credit unions that allow anyone to join and offer bonus rewards on airline-related purchases. We compared each card on a range of features, including travel rewards (points and miles), annual fee, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, one-time perks, annual perks, redemption rates, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. CNBC Select used this budget to compare cards that reward specific purchases and estimate how many rewards the average consumer might earn. We then estimated how much the average consumer could earn in rewards (in the case of airlines cards, it's usually "points" or "miles") over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. Our final picks are weighted heavily toward the highest five-year returns, since it's generally wise to hold onto a credit card for years. This method also avoids giving an unfair advantage to cards with large welcome bonuses. While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your travel habits. Information JetBlue Plus Card about the has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

