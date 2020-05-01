Chase Sapphire and co-branded credit cards now earn bonus rewards on groceries for a limited time

Most Americans have increased spending on groceries and reduced or eliminated travel expenses amid the coronavirus pandemic. These changes in spending coupled with state mandated stay-at-home orders may have consumers with travel cards second-guessing the value of their rewards card.
However, card issuers are adapting their rewards programs during this crisis to include new benefits that consumers are more likely to use while they're stuck at home.
Chase is now offering enhanced rewards on groceries for both Sapphire cards and most co-branded credit cards starting today, May 1, and running through June 30, 2020. This is great news if you can't earn rewards on travel, such as airfare or hotels, and don't have a grocery rewards card.
These changes come a day after Marriott announced that most of their co-branded cards will offer bonus rewards on groceries for a limited time. Chase also recently extended the time period new cardholders have to earn the welcome bonus.
Below, CNBC Select breaks down the new rewards for eligible Chase cardholders.
Chase Sapphire and co-branded card holders now qualify to earn either 3X or 5X points or miles per dollar spent on grocery purchases on up to a maximum of $1,500 in eligible purchases from May 1 through June 30, 2020.
A Chase spokesperson confirmed that there is no activation required and cardholders will automatically earn the increased rewards.
Here are the eligible Chase cards and the rewards you'll earn on groceries:
5X rewards
3X rewards
Eligible grocery purchases are transactions made at supermarkets, merchants that offer a full service grocery line of merchandise, including a deli and bakery, as well as smaller grocery stores. Cardholders may also receive increased points or miles when ordering online for pickup or delivery from eligible grocery stores and grocery delivery services.
Exclusions may include warehouse clubs, discount stores, smaller merchants and more. Learn more about how Chase classifies bonus category purchases.
The 5X and 3X rewards on groceries are in line with the best grocery credit cards, but don't top the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, which offers the highest rewards rate of 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). If you're looking for a card geared toward groceries, the Blue Cash Preferred Card earns the most cash back compared to the Chase cards.
For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here.
The United Club℠ Card, United℠ Presidential Plus℠ Card, Hyatt Credit Card, IHG® Rewards Club Select Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Employee Credit Card, United MileagePlus Card, United MileagePlus Awards Card and United MileagePlus Select Cards are not currently in market.
Information about the United MileagePlus Card, United MileagePlus Awards Card, United MileagePlus Select Card, United℠ Explorer Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Employee Credit Card, IHG® Rewards Club Select Credit Card, Iberia Visa Signature Credit Card, Aer Lingus Visa Signature® Card, Disney® Premier Visa® Card, Hyatt Credit Card, United Club℠ Card, United℠ Presidential Plus℠ Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.