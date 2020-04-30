Most Marriott credit cards now earn bonus rewards on groceries for a limited time

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is uphending Americans' lives and changing how we spend our money. As a result of stay-at-home orders and health concerns, consumers have been canceling vacations and avoiding booking future travel. While travel is in decline, grocery sales have been on the rise. This may make a travel card you have less valuable, but card issuers are adapting their rewards programs in the meantime due to the changing environment. Marriott is now offering most co-branded credit cards from Chase and American Express an enhanced 6X Marriott Bonvoy points per dollar spent on eligible grocery purchases starting tomorrow, May 1, through July 31, 2020. This is great news if you can't earn points on hotel travel and don't have a grocery rewards card. Below, CNBC Select breaks down the new rewards for eligible Marriott Bonvoy cardholders.

New Chase Marriott Bonvoy rewards

All Chase Marriott credit card members qualify to earn 6X Marriott Bonvoy points on grocery purchases on up to a maximum of $5,000 in eligible purchases from May 1 through July 31, 2020. That includes both consumer and business cardholders, as well as cardholders with cards that are no longer open to new applicants. Here are the eligible Chase cards and the rewards you'd earn on groceries outside of this promotion: New and existing cardholders: Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card (previously 2X)

Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card (previously 1X) Existing cardholders (these cards no longer accept new applicants): Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Credit Card (previously 1X)

Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Plus Business Credit Card (previously 2X)

Marriott Bonvoy™ Credit Card (previously 1X)

Marriott Bonvoy™ Business Credit Card (previously 1X)

The Ritz-Carlton™ Credit Card from J.P. Morgan (previously 2X) Chase classifies eligible grocery purchases as transactions made at supermarkets, merchants that offer a full service grocery line of merchandise, including a deli and bakery, as well as smaller grocery stores. Exclusions include warehouse clubs, discount stores, smaller merchants and more. Learn more about how Chase classifies bonus category purchases.

New Amex Marriott Bonvoy card rewards

All consumer Amex Marriott credit card members qualify to earn 6X Marriott Bonvoy points at U.S. supermarkets on up to a maximum of $7,500 in eligible purchases from May 1 through July 31, 2020. This includes new and existing cardholders, plus consumers with cards that are no longer open to new applicants. Here are the eligible Amex cards and the rewards you'd earn on groceries outside of this promotion: New and existing cardholders: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card (previously 2X) Existing cardholders (since this card no longer accepts new applicants): Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® Card (previously 2X) Take note, Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card holders are excluded from this promotion. Amex classifies eligible grocery purchases as transactions made at U.S. supermarkets that offer a wide variety of food and household products such as meat, fresh produce, dairy, canned and packaged goods, household cleaners, pharmacy products and pet supplies. Exclusions include superstores, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, specialty stores and more. Learn more about how Amex classifies bonus category purchases.

Bottom line

This new promotion shows that card issuers, like Chase and Amex, as well as hospitality brands like Marriott, are looking to provide more value for cardholders during these difficult times. It's also a great way to earn grocery rewards on cards that typically focus on travel and dining. You can save the Marriott Bonvoy points you earn for a future vacation (when it's safer to travel) or redeem them now for gift cards, charitable donations and other options. For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, click here. Information about the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Plus Business Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy™ Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy™ Business Credit Card, The Ritz-Carlton™ Credit Card from JPMorgan, and Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

