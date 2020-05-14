Here are the best credit cards for free shipping that can deliver purchases in as fast as two days

Making online purchases can be a breeze and save you a trip to the store, but the added shipping costs may have you second guessing your order or abandoning your cart altogether. However, there's good news — many credit cards provide free shipping either through ShopRunner or directly with a merchant if you have a store card. ShopRunner provides free two-day shipping and free returns at over 100 stores, such as eBags, Saks Fifth Avenue and Under Armour. Similarly, many store cards provide free two-day or standard shipping at the merchant who's listed on the card. Keep in mind that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, shipping times may currently exceed two days. Retailers that partner with ShopRunner typically require you to place a minimum $25 order, whereas free shipping from store cards are more likely to waive minimum spending requirements. Below, we list the credit cards that offer free shipping and how you can start using this perk.

Credit cards that offer free shipping

American Express cards

World and World Elite Mastercards

Store cards

Free shipping with American Express cards

How to activate ShopRunner with an Amex card

If you're an eligible Amex cardholder, you can set up your ShopRunner account in three simple steps: Go to www.shoprunner.com/americanexpress. Enter your Amex card number, name and email address. Create a password.

Free shipping with World and World Elite Mastercards

How to activate ShopRunner with a World or World Elite Mastercard

Find out if your World and/or World Elite Mastercard is eligible and enroll in ShopRunner with three quick steps: Go to www.shoprunner.com/mastercard. Enter your Mastercard account number, name and email address. Create a password.

Free shipping with store cards

If you have a store card, there's a good chance you can get free shipping with the retailer that backs the card. Many of these cards don't charge extra for shipping costs and are more likely to offer free shipping on all purchases — regardless if they cost $10, $25 or any other amount. Here are some cards that offer free shipping and the terms: Target REDCard : Free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items from Target.com — without the $35 minimum purchase amount required for non-cardholders.

Free shipping on Bloomingdales.com with no minimum purchase required. There is no activation or registration required to take advantage of free shipping with store cards. Simply use your eligible store card to complete the online purchase.

