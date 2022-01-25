Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier credit card review: Solid travel benefits for a modest annual fee

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card is a solid airline credit card for consumers who regularly fly with the Dallas-based carrier. The card comes with a decent welcome offer, flexible bonus spending categories, travel insurance and several benefits when you fly with the airline. And if you plan on traveling internationally, you won't have to worry about foreign transaction fees. Since Southwest has several consumer and business credit cards, it's important to consider this one alongside the other offerings. Below, Select breaks down the rewards, benefits and fees associated with the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card to help you decide if it's the right card for your needs.

Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier credit card review

Welcome bonus

The welcome bonus for the Southwest Premier credit card is currently 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 within the first three months of your account opening. Be aware that this bonus isn't available to everyone. You must not currently have a personal Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card and you must not have received a welcome bonus within the last 24 months. However, this stipulation doesn't apply to Southwest business credit cards. Even at a modest 1 cent per point value, the welcome bonus is worth $400 — which is a solid value to get started with as a new cardmember.

Benefits and perks

The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card is a good choice for consumers who enjoy flying with Southwest Airlines. Once you're approved for the card, you will have access to the following perks: 6,000 bonus points on each account anniversary

Two EarlyBird check-ins per year

1,500 tier qualifying points toward A-List and A-List Preferred status for every $10,000 you spend, with no limit as to how many you can earn

25% back on in-flight purchases

No foreign transaction fees when you use the card abroad

All points earned with the card count toward the highly-coveted Southwest Companion Pass, which allows one person to fly with you for free (except for taxes and fees) when you buy or redeem points for flights after reaching the threshold of 125,000 qualifying points or 100 qualifying one-way Southwest flights in a calendar year Earning miles for spending When you spend on the card, you will earn: 3X Rapid Rewards points per dollar spent on purchases with Southwest Airlines

2X Rapid Rewards points per dollar spent on Rapid Rewards hotel and rental car partners

2X Rapid Rewards points per dollar spent on local transit and commuting, including rideshare services

2X Rapid Rewards points per dollar spent on cable, internet, phone and select streaming services

1X Rapid Rewards point per dollar spent on all other purchases Other benefits By choosing to fly with Southwest Airlines, you'll get to enjoy several benefits, however you don't need a Southwest credit card for these three perks: Two free checked bags per person

No change fees

Rapid Rewards Points that never expire By being a Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card holder, you'll also receive these additional perks (which are available on many other Chase credit cards): Complimentary travel accident insurance and emergency assistance, reimbursement for lost luggage, auto rental collision damage waivers for car rentals, roadside dispatch service, purchase and extended warranty protection and baggage delay insurance

DoorDash benefits, including $0 delivery fees on restaurant orders above $12 (or groceries over $25), reduced service fees and $10 off your next order when you use your Southwest Premier credit card after you activate your complimentary year of membership by March 31, 2022. Select calculated how many points the average American can earn in a year when using their Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card. We worked with the location intelligence firm Esri, who provided us with a sample annual spending budget of $22,126. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). Here's what the average consumer would earn using this card: Groceries: 5,174 Southwest Rapid Rewards points

Gas: 2,218 Southwest Rapid Rewards points

Dining out: 3,675 Southwest Rapid Rewards points

Travel: 6,732 Southwest Rapid Rewards points (Assuming all travel dollars are spent with Southwest Airlines).

Utilities: 4,862 Southwest Rapid Rewards points

General purchases: 3,953 Southwest Rapid Rewards points With all spending considered, this would give a cardholder 26,614 Southwest Rapid Rewards points in the first year, and if you include the 40,000-point welcome bonus, 66,614 Rapid Reward points. Over a five year period, cardholders could earn 173,070 Southwest Rapid Rewards points. Cardholders could earn more (or less) miles depending on their annual spending habits.

How to earn and redeem Southwest Rapid Rewards

Earning Southwest Rapid Rewards Earning Southwest Rapid Rewards points typically happens in two ways: either by flying with the airline or by spending on its co-branded credit cards. However, there are a few creative ways to earn even more rewards points: By holding multiple Southwest credit cards on your own (for instance, a personal credit card and a business credit card) or working alongside your significant other to earn even more Rapid Rewards if they sign up for a Southwest personal or business credit card as well.

Southwest co-branded credit cards aren't the only ones that earn rewards points you can use for flights on the airline. Transferable travel rewards cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card award Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, which can be transferred to Southwest Rapid Rewards directly at a 1:1 ratio, as well as several other airlines and hotel loyalty programs. If you're on the fence about which Southwest credit card works best for you, here are the other personal and business cards: Personal Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Business Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card

Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card Redeeming Southwest Rapid Rewards However you earn your Southwest Rapid Rewards points, redeeming them is quite simple, as you can put them toward flights booked directly through the Southwest Airlines website at any time. When you go to redeem your Southwest points, you'll be given three different fare options for each flight: Wanna Get Away, Anytime and Business Select. Wanna Get Away is always the most economical option, while Business Select is the most expensive, regardless of whether you choose to pay with cash or points. Each option offers different benefits, including how many points you'll earn on each flight and if you'll get priority boarding. Keep in mind that you won't be able to select your seat when flying on Southwest, as each one is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Rates and fees

The card has a $99 annual fee. It doesn't have any foreign transaction fees. Late payment fees can be up to $40.

Card comparison

The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card is a solid travel rewards card since you can earn valuable points for a modest annual fee. But is it the best card for you? Select analyzed two other travel credit cards to see how they match up with the Southwest Premier card. Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is regarded as one of the best travel rewards credit cards since you can earn transferable Chase Ultimate Rewards points in broad spending categories, all for a reasonable $95 annual fee. As you spend on the card, you will earn: 5X points per dollar spent on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, excluding hotel purchases that qualify for the $50 Anniversary Hotel Credit

3X points per dollar spent on dining, including eligible delivery services and takeout

3X points on online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs)

3X points per dollar spent on select streaming services

2X points per dollar spent on other travel purchases

1X point per dollar spent on all other purchases The card also comes with comprehensive travel insurance, including rental car collision damage waivers, the ability to earn 5X points per dollar spent on Lyft rides and no foreign transaction fees, among other cardholder benefits. You can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to 15 transfer partners, including Southwest Airlines. If you're debating between the two cards, it really comes down to where you will find the most value. If you like the perks of the Southwest Premier card, like the EarlyBird check-in passes or want to earn the valuable Southwest Companion Pass, the Southwest Premier credit card is the better pick of the two. If you value increased flexibility and more options when it comes to redeeming your credit card points, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is the better choice. Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card vs. Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card is a small step down from the Premier card, though it still offers great value for Southwest Airlines flyers. The Southwest Plus card offers an identical sign-up bonus of 40,000 Rapid Rewards points after spending $1,000 within the first three months of card membership. While the spending categories are also the same, the only difference is that the Southwest Plus card earns 2X points per dollar spent with Southwest Airlines whereas the Southwest Premier card offers 3X points per dollar spent with the carrier. Lastly, the Southwest Plus card offers slightly fewer miles for each card anniversary at 3,000 Rapid Rewards points per year vs. the Southwest Premier Card's 6,000 per year. And you can't earn unlimited Tier Qualifying Points towards Southwest elite status with the Plus card, while you can with the Premier card. The Southwest Plus card has a $69 annual fee, while the Southwest Premier has a $99 fee. If you're debating between the two, it really comes down to how much you plan on spending and flying with Southwest Airlines. If you fly regularly (as in, more than once a quarter), it may be worth the $30 difference in annual fees to pick up the Southwest Premier card. If you fly less than that, the Southwest Plus card will likely suffice.

Who the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier credit card is best for?

The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card is a great choice for someone who enjoys flying with Southwest Airlines regularly, especially if they're chasing the coveted Southwest Companion Pass or Southwest A-list status. However, it's important to be aware of the Chase 5/24 rule before you apply, as it means you will be automatically denied for a new account if you've already been approved for five or more credit cards in the last 24 months. The Southwest Premier card is also great for consumers who have a variety of expenses they wish to put on their card, rather than just one or two categories worth of purchases. Lastly, the card is a solid option for someone who wants travel benefits without having to pay a high annual fee for a premium travel rewards credit card.

Bottom line

