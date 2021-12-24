How to pick the right premium credit card for your wallet

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Select details what factors to keep in mind when picking a premium credit card, and how to maximize value from your card to cover the cost of the large annual fee.

I've personally held a few premium credit cards and they've provided benefits that I enjoyed using. However, you must be organized and plan-oriented in order to extract the full value from the card you choose.

Premium credit cards have become a common offering from many large banks, attracting consumers with excellent credit scores who are looking for a card with a long list of benefits and perks. But as premium cards have flooded the market, people may be overwhelmed by all the choices and have issue finding the best one for their wallet.

While each premium credit card has a number of exclusive perks, they all typically come with a variation of these benefits: travel insurance, airport lounge access, multiple spending categories to earn bonus miles, TSA PreCheck®/Global Entry credit, spending credits (travel or hotel credits) and more.

However, these perks aren't free, and you'll have to pay a large annual fee to use the product. So when looking at premium credit cards it's best practice to closely analyze the categories below to see which card fits best for you:

Benefits

It can behoove you to become familiar with the perks of several different premium credit cards so you can compare which best fit your needs. As you analyze them, reflect on what spending or travel habits you currently have and match that with a card's benefits.

For example, if you fly regularly, having access to airport lounges could be an easy benefit to use. However, if you mainly commute via car, that benefit may not be useful.

Additionally, if you fly or stay with a specific hotel or airline regularly, you may want to consider a card with that brand to take advantage of any potential elite status or brand-specific perks. For instance, some hotel credit cards give out automatic elite status which can help you enjoy loyalty benefits right out of the gate.

But most importantly, be sure to choose a credit card that most closely aligns with your current, or near future, travel and spending habits. Look at all the benefits before you apply for a card and put a dollar figure of what you estimate their value is to you — this will help you understand if the card's annual fee is worth it.

For example, The Platinum Card® from American Express has a $695 annual fee (see rates and fees) and our analysis says that you can get over $3,500 in value in the first year of card membership if you use all of the benefits. However, you may value some perks more or less than other people do.

Spending categories

Premium credit cards are generally built for consumers who spend large amounts per month. However, that doesn't mean you need to spend a lot of money in order to have one.

So when analyzing different premium cards, be sure to select one that closely aligns with your spending patterns. For example, if you spend heavily on flights or hotels, The Platinum Card® from American Express offers 5X points per dollar spent on all flights and hotels booked directly with with airlines or with American Express Travel, on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. Or if you spend heavily on dining out, you may want to consider the American Express® Gold Card which awards 4X points per dollar on dining at restaurants worldwide.

If you choose a card that matches how you spend you'll rack up rewards much faster.

Ability to spend earned rewards

The ability to earn valuable rewards for your spending is great, but it's also important to have a plan to spend those rewards — especially if they're travel rewards. Because travel rewards are subject to devaluation from airlines and hotel loyalty programs, your points are vulnerable to losing value over time. And the best way to avoid that is by following the "earn and burn" mantra.

For example, the welcome bonus for the United Club℠ Infinite Card is 100,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Once you meet the minimum spend threshold, you will have at least 105,000 miles, which can easily get you a few award flights. However, if United modifies its loyalty program before you have a chance to spend your miles, those 100,000 miles may not get you as far as you originally planned. So, it's important to remember that if you earn a significant amount of rewards you should come up with a plan to spend them.

Earning transferrable points, like Membership Rewards points from The Platinum Card® from American Express or Ultimate Rewards points from the Chase Sapphire Reserve® can help protect against devaluation since they aren't tied to just one airline or hotel. Each program has over a dozen transfer partners to move your rewards too.

Consider a 'checkoff list'

Premium credit cards are available as consumer credit cards and business credit cards, and some of them can have an overwhelming list of benefits.

It may be worthwhile to write down each benefit and track when you take advantage of them. Doing this will help you squeeze every dollar of value out of your card. And when your annual fee posts after the first year of card membership you can evaluate if the card has benefitted you enough to justify the annual fee.