Here's why you should use your points and miles now instead of saving them

Credit card rewards, specifically travel rewards, are an extremely useful resource to help you save money on your travel expenses. They can lead to nearly free flights and hotels stays or allow you to take luxury vacations that you wouldn't be willing to spend the cash on. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic consumers have largely been hoarding rewards points in hopes of a safer and easier time to use them. Some consumers are beginning to use their rewards, while others are waiting for a fully safe world to begin traveling again. Regardless of which option you take, it is important to know the downsides of holding onto your travel rewards. Here's what you need to know about why you should use your points and miles sooner rather than later.

Inflation applies to travel rewards too

While inflation primarily applies to cash in your pocket, inflation can also impact the value of your travel rewards. A recent study conducted by Citi and The Harris Poll indicated 28% of travelers will be using credit card points or airline miles to book their next adventure. The same survey indicated 74% have or will pay using a credit card, suggesting some consumers are deciding to earn more travel rewards rather than spending what they have. And as airlines and hotels continue to recuperate after the near travel halt during the initial pandemic shutdowns, they are looking for ways to eliminate this risk off their balance sheet. The simplest way to do this is by charging more points and/or miles to book a flight or hotel room. Southwest Airlines raised their award prices by roughly 6% in April 2021, and Delta Air Lines raised award prices for flights on partner airlines in Oct. 2020. These are just a few examples, but every year at least a few major loyalty programs announce devaluations to their award charts, or eliminate them altogether. It's all but inevitable that you'll have to pay more for an award flight or hotel room in your loyalty program of choice a few years from now. One tip to help avoid the rising cost of award travel is to focus your efforts on earning transferrable rewards like Chase Ultimate Rewards or American Express Membership Rewards. By earning rewards specifically tied to an airline or hotel, you are vulnerable to travel brands making adjustments to their loyalty programs. Transferrable bank points allow you to take advantage of different program's sweet spots, ensuring you shell out as few points as possible.

More devaluations are on the horizon

You may be missing the point

Having a glut of travel rewards sitting in your loyalty accounts can be a great feeling of possibility, and maybe a small brag with your friends and family. However, consider that you aren't using the rewards to their true potential — creating memories traveling and reducing the cost of travel. If you decide to earn travel rewards through credit cards, it is vital to remember the purpose of travel rewards — free travel. Additionally, it is important to maintain a mentality of "earn and burn", meaning that you aim to use the points nearly as quickly as you earn them. This will eliminate the risk of your points being devalued and keep more cash in your pocket. As the pandemic reaches its 18th month, it's no secret that traveling has been either restricted or not possible for many, especially internationally. Of course, it is recommended to get a vaccine and consult your physician to decide if traveling is suitable for you.

Hoarding your points isn't beneficial because it leaves you vulnerable to external factors that are out of your control. But mainly, it doesn't award you with invaluable travel experiences. This is why earning points and miles is only half of the travel rewards journey, and it's equally important to have a plan to use the rewards you earn. It can make sense if you're saving points for a specific trip, but make sure you cash in your rewards as soon as you can. Without a plan, you could see your trip cost more than initially predicted.

