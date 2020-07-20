The 3 kinds of credit card rewards programs and how they work

Rewards credit cards let you earn cash back, points or miles that can enhance the value of paying with a credit card over cash or debit cards. However, rewards programs have rules, such as when you're allowed to redeem rewards, that can make it confusing to navigate your card's program. And if you have four credit cards like the average American, it can be an even bigger task to understand the ins and outs of multiple programs — especially if you have a mix of cash back, points and miles cards. Below, CNBC Select reviews how credit card rewards programs work, so you can understand how to maximize the benefits of your rewards card.

What is a rewards card?

Before we dive into credit card rewards programs, it's important to understand what is considered a rewards card. If a card provides you with the opportunity to earn cash back, points or miles on purchases, it's a rewards card. These cards either provide you with the same amount of rewards on every purchase (known as flat-rate rewards) or bonus rewards on certain categories (such as increased earning rates on dining out or groceries). You can only earn rewards on new purchases, not on balance transfers or cash advances.

Types of credit card rewards programs

How cash back, points and miles work

Each rewards program works a bit differently, so it's important you understand the basic rules below. Value of rewards The amount your rewards are worth can vary by program. Cash-back cards are the most straightforward since you receive a percentage of your spending back. A 2% cash-back card means a $100 purchase effectively earns $2 back. However a $100 purchase with a 2X points or miles card isn't always equal to $2 back. It can be less or more, depending on the card and how you redeem them. When deciding on how to use your points, it's a good idea to strive for a 1:1 value, meaning one point/mile is worth a penny. To calculate if you're getting a 1:1 value, take the cost of the redemption item (such as a gift card or travel reservation) and divide it by how many points/miles are needed. Redemption options While the value of rewards varies between programs, redemption options are often similar. Here are common options: Statement credit

Deposit to a linked bank account

Pay with points at checkout for select online websites

Gift cards

Travel reservations

Merchandise

Charity When you can redeem rewards Some card issuers require you to reach a certain threshold — typically $25 or 2,500 points/miles — before you can redeem rewards. However, certain card issuers, such as Capital One and Chase, let you redeem points at any amount. Rewards expiration In most cases, as long as your account remains open and in good standing, you'll have access to your rewards. But if you close your account or become delinquent, you'll risk losing your rewards.

How to redeem rewards

After you make a purchase, you're likely eager to redeem rewards. However, rewards can take one to two billing cycles to post to your account. Once they appear, you'll be able to start the redemption process. Card issuers often have rewards portals that serve as a one-stop place to view and redeem your rewards. Simply log in to your account and navigate to the rewards section. From there, you'll be able to see your rewards balance and browse available redemption options. Before you settle on a redemption, make sure you calculate the value of your rewards. How much your rewards are worth often varies between statement credit, gift card, travel, merchandise and other redemption options. Aim to get a 1:1 value so you don't devalue the cash back, points or miles you earn. The timeline to receive your reward redemption depends on the option you choose. A statement credit may take up to a week to post to your account, whereas an e-gift card can hit your inbox within minutes. Don't miss: The 3 worst ways to redeem credit card rewards

How to manage reward redemptions with multiple cards

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.