55% of rewards credit cardholders are missing out on rewards—here's how to use credit cards to your advantage

The right credit card can earn you bonus rewards in common spending categories, such as groceries, dining, gas, and travel, which can add up to hundreds of dollars in rewards each year. However, more than half (55%) of rewards credit card holders who pay their bills in full each month are missing out on rewards, according to a new Bankrate survey, because they are opting to use cash or debit instead.
Cardholders are most likely to favor cash or debit over credit cards when buying groceries (44%) and paying for a meal at a restaurant (43%). On the contrary, airfare (85%), hotel (84%) and gas (63%) purchases are most likely to be charged to a credit card.
|Rewards category
|Credit card
|Debit card or cash
|Groceries
|56%
|44%
|Restaurants
|57%
|43%
|Gas
|63%
|37%
|Airfare
|85%
|15%
|Hotel
|84%
|16%
If you use a debit card or cash to pay for everyday expenses, you're missing out on rewards that can help offset the cost of groceries or dining out at your favorite restaurant. Rewards cards can offer up to 6% cash back in common spending categories, allowing you to benefit from paying with credit over cash or debit.
Rewards credit cards may also provide additional perks including travel insurance, purchase protection and annual credits that can add up to more savings and security.
CNBC Select recommends some of the best credit cards for groceries, restaurants, airfare, hotels and gas so you can maximize rewards.
6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases
$250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first 3 months
$95
0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers
14.49% to 25.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3%, $5 minimum
2.7%
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases
$70 Amazon.com gift card upon approval
$0 (but Prime membership is required)
None
15.74% to 23.74% variable
5%, $5 minimum
None
Excellent/Good
4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening
$95, waived the first year
0% for the first 12 months on purchases; N/A on balance transfers
16.24% to 25.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases
35,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
$250
Not applicable
See rates and fees
See rates and fees
None
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
10X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 3X points on travel worldwide (immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants worldwide, 1X point per $1 on all other purchases
50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
$550
None
18.49% to 25.49% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent
Terms apply.
5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase, plus 10X miles on thousands of hotels on hotels.com/venture (through January 2020)
50,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
$0 first year, then $95
N/A for purchases and balance transfers
17.49% to 24.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases
60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
$95
None
17.49% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 1.25X miles per dollar on every purchase, plus 10X miles on thousands of hotels at Hotels.com (through January 2020)
20,000 bonus miles once you spend $1,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
$0
0% APR for 12 months
13.74% to 23.74% variable
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
None
Excellent/Good
3X points on dining out and ordering in; gas, rideshares and transit; flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals; and popular streaming services. 1X points on all other purchases
20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months
$0
0% APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers
15.49% to 27.49% variable
Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer, with a minimum of $5
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
3X points on travel including gas stations, 2X points at restaurants and on entertainment, 1X points on all other purchases
60,000 bonus points after making $4,000 in purchases with your card within the first 3 months of account opening (worth $750 in airfare)
$95
None
17.49% to 25.49% variable
3%, $5 minimum
None
Excellent