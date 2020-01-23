55% of rewards credit cardholders are missing out on rewards—here's how to use credit cards to your advantage

The right credit card can earn you bonus rewards in common spending categories, such as groceries, dining, gas, and travel, which can add up to hundreds of dollars in rewards each year. However, more than half (55%) of rewards credit card holders who pay their bills in full each month are missing out on rewards, according to a new Bankrate survey, because they are opting to use cash or debit instead. Cardholders are most likely to favor cash or debit over credit cards when buying groceries (44%) and paying for a meal at a restaurant (43%). On the contrary, airfare (85%), hotel (84%) and gas (63%) purchases are most likely to be charged to a credit card.

How rewards cardholders pay for these purchases Rewards category Credit card Debit card or cash Groceries 56% 44% Restaurants 57% 43% Gas 63% 37% Airfare 85% 15% Hotel 84% 16%

If you use a debit card or cash to pay for everyday expenses, you're missing out on rewards that can help offset the cost of groceries or dining out at your favorite restaurant. Rewards cards can offer up to 6% cash back in common spending categories, allowing you to benefit from paying with credit over cash or debit. Rewards credit cards may also provide additional perks including travel insurance, purchase protection and annual credits that can add up to more savings and security. CNBC Select recommends some of the best credit cards for groceries, restaurants, airfare, hotels and gas so you can maximize rewards.

Credit cards for groceries

Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases

Welcome bonus $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first 3 months

Annual fee $95

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 14.49% to 25.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Rewards 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $70 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

Annual fee $0 (but Prime membership is required)

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Pros No annual fee

$70 Amazon.com gift card upon approval, with no spending requirements

5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons Prime membership is required

The 5% back on groceries only applies to groceries bought on Amazon.com or at Whole Foods Market

Information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Credit cards for restaurants

Rewards 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

Annual fee $95, waived the first year

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases; N/A on balance transfers

Regular APR 16.24% to 25.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Information about the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 35,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See rates and fees

Balance transfer fee See rates and fees

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Credit cards for airfare

Rewards 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 3X points on travel worldwide (immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants worldwide, 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.49% to 25.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent

Terms apply.

Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase, plus 10X miles on thousands of hotels on hotels.com/venture (through January 2020)

Welcome bonus 50,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0 first year, then $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 17.49% to 24.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Information about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Credit cards for hotels

Rewards 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.49% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 1.25X miles per dollar on every purchase, plus 10X miles on thousands of hotels at Hotels.com (through January 2020)

Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus miles once you spend $1,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for 12 months

Regular APR 13.74% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See our methodology, terms apply.

Information about the Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Credit cards for gas

Rewards 3X points on dining out and ordering in; gas, rideshares and transit; flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals; and popular streaming services. 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 15.49% to 27.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer, with a minimum of $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Information about the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Rewards 3X points on travel including gas stations, 2X points at restaurants and on entertainment, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 60,000 bonus points after making $4,000 in purchases with your card within the first 3 months of account opening (worth $750 in airfare)

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.49% to 25.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 3%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent

See our methodology, terms apply.

Information about the Citi Premier℠ Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

